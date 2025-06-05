SIRIUSXM AND KIDZ BOP COLLABORATE FOR“DADDY DANCE OFF” DURING THE KIDZ BOP LIVE CERTIFIED BOP TOUR

SiriusXM Personalities, Including Andy Cohen and The Morning Mash Up Hosts to Make Video Appearances as Hosts of The KIDZ BOP Tour's Beloved "Daddy Dance Off"

Tour Kicks Off Father's Day Weekend and Hits 42 Cities this Summer.

Tickets On Sale Now at kidzbop/tour

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP , the #1 music brand for kids, announce that several SiriusXM personalities will serve as the "Daddy Dance Off" hosts at the KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP Tour. The energetic virtual hosts include Radio Andy's Andy Cohen, 90s on 9's Downtown Julie Brown, SiriusXM Hits 1 The Morning Mash Up's Ryan Sampson, Nicole Ryan, and Stanley T and Pop2K's Rich Davis.

Expanding on the long-lasting KIDZ BOP Radio channel , KIDZ BOP and SiriusXM are elevating the beloved and hilarious show segment–the "Daddy Dance Off –where four dads from the audience take the stage to flaunt their best (and funniest) moves in the ultimate dance battle. Andy Cohen and the other hosts will appear in on-screen videos to introduce the dads and the iconic BOPS they will be dancing to. The collaboration also includes custom content from the hosts, a social campaign highlighting the best dads of the tour and laughs from moms, dads and kids in the audience.

The KIDZ BOP Kids are back in 2025 with their all new KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP Tour, in partnership with Live Natio . Sing and dance along to today's biggest BOPs live on the big stage including "espresso," "HOT TO GO!," & "Dance Monkey." Join us for the ultimate pop concert experience for kids (and their grown-ups!) with eye-popping new stage design and interactive elements kids will love, the return of the popular (and hilarious!) "Daddy Dance Off". Plus, special guest, Snoop Dogg's "DOGGYLAND" will be the opening act for the first 28 dates of the summer tour. The colorful cast of dogs will sing, dance and rap their viral hits such as "Affirmations," before the KIDZ BOP Kids take to the stage! Spin Master's fantasy adventure children's franchise, Unicorn AcademyTM, returns as an official sponsor of KIDZ BOP LIVE and will be providing prizes for the "Daddy Dance Off" winners.

For tour dates and ticket info, visit kidzbop/tour .

Listen to SiriusXM's KIDZ BOP Radio , where "it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time!" on channel 135 and any time on the SiriusXM app.

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since 2001, the family friendly music brand has generated 14 billion streams and currently records in 5 different languages. The brand connects with its fans through year-round music releases, music videos, in-school activations, global partnerships, a dedicated channel on SiriusXM (KIDZ BOP Radio channel 135) and live tours. Each year, KIDZ BOP LIVE, the ultimate pop concert for kids (and grown-ups) hits all major cities across the US, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit . KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord .

About SiriusXM Holdings Inc.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 160 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: .

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 31 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

SOURCE KIDZ BOP

