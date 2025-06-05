Silent Heart Attacks: Know The Subtle Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Silent heart attacks often lack classic symptoms like intense chest pain. Subtle signs like unexplained fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea, and upper body pain can indicate a silent heart attack, especially in women.

A silent heart attack, or silent myocardial infarction, is a heart attack that occurs without typical symptoms like intense chest pain. People often mistake these subtle signs, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment. Silent heart attacks are more common in women than men. Women may experience symptoms like shortness of breath, nausea, or fatigue, which they might attribute to other causes like stress or anxiety.

This fatigue occurs because the heart isn't effectively pumping blood, leading to a decreased oxygen supply to the body. You might feel excessively tired even after adequate rest.

Intense chest pain doesn't always occur during a silent heart attack. You might experience mild chest discomfort, pressure, or tightness. This discomfort can be fleeting or intermittent, making it easy to dismiss.

Experiencing shortness of breath even without strenuous activity or while resting can indicate a heart problem. This symptom arises because the heart struggles to pump enough blood to meet the body's demands, resulting in inadequate oxygen supply.

Unexplained nausea, vomiting, or a feeling of fullness can be due to a silent heart attack (especially if unrelated to meals). These symptoms are often mistaken for gastrointestinal issues but can indicate heart problems.

Dizziness, especially when standing up suddenly, can be a sign of reduced blood flow to the brain due to heart problems. This symptom shouldn't be ignored, as it can indicate a serious condition.

Sudden, unexplained sweating without physical exertion can be a warning sign of a heart attack. Cold sweats can occur with stress or pain and may be more pronounced in some individuals.

Pain or discomfort in areas like the jaw, neck, back, or arms, even without chest pain, can be indicative of a silent heart attack. This pain may come and go like muscle strain or be mild.

Difficulty falling asleep or waking up unrefreshed can be linked to heart problems. Sleep disruption can occur due to discomfort or anxiety related to heart issues.

Feelings of unexplained anxiety or a sense that something is wrong can precede a silent heart attack. This is thought to be due to the body's response to stress caused by reduced blood flow to the heart muscle.

Trouble falling asleep, frequent nighttime awakenings, or feeling tired even after a full night's rest can be symptoms of heart problems.