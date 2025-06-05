Students Protest In Patna, Demand Domicile Policy In Govt Jobs

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 5 (IANS) Hundreds of students protested on Thursday in the state capital, demanding the implementation of a domicile policy in Bihar's government recruitment process.

The students allege that Bihar lags behind other states like Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, where such policies are already in place, ensuring preference for local candidates in government jobs.

Protesters claimed that the absence of a similar policy in Bihar is contributing to rising unemployment and mass migration of youth from the state.

Large student groups assembled early in the morning and marched through central Patna, raising slogans and blocking roads.

A mild clash erupted between students and security personnel as police attempted to prevent them from entering restricted zones near the CM's residence.

Security was tightened across sensitive areas, and barricades were installed to control the growing crowd. However, student leaders insisted that the movement remains peaceful, though they warned that agitation will intensify and spread statewide if their demands are ignored.

The demonstrators are demanding immediate implementation of a domicile policy in government job recruitment, priority to candidates possessing local residence certificates and concrete action by the state government to curb unemployment and stop outmigration.

Protesters also accused the Nitish Kumar government of being apathetic to the issues of local youth and failing to protect their rights and employment prospects.

A protester told IANS that if the state government did not implement the domicile policy in the state, they would boycott the election.

The protesting groups have threatened to surround the CM's residence and continue the demonstrations in the coming days.

A student leader, Dilip Kumar, stated,“This is not just a protest but a call for justice to the youth of Bihar. If our demands are not accepted, we will launch a full-scale state-wide movement.”

The protest triggered tension in parts of the city and was held on a day the nation observes 'Sampoorna Kranti Day'.

Authorities are yet to issue an official response, though sources indicate that discussions are underway within the administration on how to address the issue.