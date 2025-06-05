Sinecure.Ai Launches Usage-Based Pricing Model, Unlocking Scalable Growth And Access To Integrated AI Recruiting Platform

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This shift to pay-as-you-go isn't just a pricing change," said Joel Wright, CEO of Sinecure, Inc., parent company of Sinecure. "It's a strategic unlock that removes friction from adoption, aligns value with usage and opens the door to a broader customer base. More importantly, by making AI-powered automation accessible to every hiring team and not just the enterprise, we deliver on our mission to give all recruiters back their most valuable asset of time."

Sinecure's pay-as-you-go pricing offers recruiters and TA pros a better way to scale workflows and manage budgets.

A Platform Built for Scale

The new pricing model positions Sinecure to address a major gap in the mid-market: fast-growing companies that need advanced sourcing and screening tools but don't have the internal recruiting infrastructure to scale efficiently. Rather than charging per user or enforcing long-term contracts, Sinecure allows customers to:



Start sourcing candidates for free with 50 profile views per month and access core AI features including WENDA, Sinecure's AI Recruiting Assistant, at no cost.

Pay for AI-driven features such as personalized candidate communication, automated fit analysis and richer candidate profile data on demand, as hiring volume grows or search complexity evolves. Unlock even more advanced features like custom dataset integration for enhanced candidate matching, unified email with bulk messaging, and ATS integration as needed, to further align costs with actual hiring activity and business growth.

Investor-Ready Metrics

Sinecure's impact is already quantifiable based on time-and-cost analysis of core recruiting workflows and industry averages:



A single recruiter saves up to 65 hours per month by using the platform's AI-powered features such as AI-driven role analysis, candidate research and initial candidate screening, conducted by WENDA.

This translates to $1,918 in monthly productivity savings per recruiter, or more than $23,000 annually. Early adopters report a 50% reduction in time-to-hire, shortening cycles from weeks to days.

Mr. Wright went on to say, "The pay-as-you-go pricing model is the icing on the cake for busy recruiters who will already be benefiting from the integration of multiple capabilities into a single workflow. AI is here to stay in the recruiting industry, and this is a great way to leverage this transformative technology at a price that literally everyone can afford."

Recruiters and talent acquisition professionals are invited to try Sinecure's AI-powered workflow automation for free today by visiting .

About Sinecure

Sinecure is a workflow automation platform built for recruiters. Powered by Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), Sinecure eliminates manual, repetitive tasks across the hiring journey, enabling companies to find and hire top talent faster, smarter and more efficiently. Sinecure empowers recruiters and talent acquisition professionals with the innovation they need to discover, assess, connect with and hire top talent efficiently and effortlessly.

Learn more or start free at sinecure

About Sinecure, Inc.

Sinecure is wholly owned by Sinecure, Inc., a curated collection of specialty talent firms transforming how companies build high-performing workforces through the first fully adaptable talent model called the Total Talent Solution. It is unique in offering a full suite of products and services that combine the power of AI with the care and insight of trusted advisors. Companies ranging from high-growth startups to global enterprises seeking to streamline their approach to talent acquisition use Sinecure, Inc.

Learn more at sinecure-inc .

Media Contact:

John Zeman

Chief Marketing Officer, Sinecure, Inc.

+1 (201) 255-7829

[email protected]

SOURCE Sinecure, Inc.