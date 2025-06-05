14-Month Wait For US Visa? Your Visa Interview Might Be In 2026 But Here's How You Can Beat The Queue
The US Department of State on May 25, 2025 updated its global visa appointment wait time estimates and it shows both avarage wait time in each consulate and estimated time until the next available appointment.
Most B-1 (business), B-2 (tourism), or B-1/B-2 (combined) vis applicants must attend an in-person interview unless eligible for a waiver. Wait times vary by city, staffing, and demand.Average interview wait times for US non-immigrant visas:
Chennai: 14 months
Hyderabad: 7 months
Kolkata: 6 months
Mumbai: 9.5 months
New Delhi: 8 months
Next available interview appointment:
Chennai: 14 months
Hyderabad: 7 months
Kolkata: 6 months
Mumbai: 9.5 months
New Delhi: 8 monthsAlso Read | Chinese Students Ditch US Plans as Trump Vows Crackdown on Visas
The wait time is calculated in months in 30-day increments and half months in 15-day increments. This includes weekends and holidays when embassies close, as per the US Department of State. However, the average wait time do not guarantee a visa applican t will get an appointment within a specific time.
Also, embassies and consulates release additional appointment slots regularly. Applicants who want an earlier appointment slot after initially scheduling their interview should check back regularly and move their appointment to another available slot.
US Department of State, in its website mentioned,“We now provide additional information on the average time non-immigrant visa applicants waited for an interview in the previous month. We also continue to provide the estimated wait time until the next available interview appointment for visitor visas.”Also Read | U.S. Government Warns 'Whoever Needs A Visa' As Tighter Vetting Process Begins What are B1 and B2 visas?
The B1 visa is meant for business trips like meetings, conferences, or contract talks. The B2 visa is for tourism, visiting family, medical care, or social events-without paid work. Most people receive a combined B1/B2 visa, allowing both business and leisure during their stay.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment