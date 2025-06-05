Kashvi, Aadidev, Nivedya, Sanjanaa And Riya Dominate: NVBS Triumphs At Trivandrum District Badminton Championship 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha / Trivandrum: In a display of extraordinary talent and dedication, players from New Vision Badminton Sport (NVBS), Doha-Qatar, delivered a stunning performance at the Trivandrum District Badminton Championship 2025, held at Toss Badminton Academy, Ambalathara, Trivandrum, Kerala, from May 31st to June 4th.

A 16-member squad from NVBS, guided by Head Coaches Afsal O K and Adarsh M S, travelled all the way from Qatar to compete, and their efforts paid off handsomely. The team brought home an impressive total of 17 medals, including 9 Winner titles, 3 runners-up, 3 second runners-up, and 2 fourth position finishes.



Highlights of the Championship

- Kashvi Nambiar stole the spotlight by clinching three gold medals, winning the Under-9 Girls' Singles, Under-9 Girls' Doubles, and Under-11 Girls' Doubles, establishing herself as a standout young star.

- Aadidev Aji added to NVBS's gold haul with victories in both the Under-9 Boys' Singles and Doubles events.

- Nivedya Aji earned two gold medals by triumphing in the Under-11 Girls' Singles and Doubles categories.

- Sanjanaa Nakulan, just 13 years old, impressed with a gold medal in Under-15 Girls' Singles and two bronze medals in Under-17 Girls' Singles and Women's Singles, proving her potential beyond her age category.

- Riya Kurian, aged 15, delivered one of the most commanding performances of the tournament, securing gold medals in Under-17 Girls' Singles and Women's Singles, and a silver medal in the Under-19 Girls' Singles-reaching the finals in all three events she entered.



Additional Achievements

- Ruthvika Shree: Gold in Under-9 Girls' Doubles, Bronze in Under-11 Girls' Singles.

- Jivik Anantharaman: Gold in Under-9 Boys' Doubles.

- Adam Noujas: Silver in Under-11 Boys' Singles.

- Adon Cheriyan Liju & Sugand Sundarapandiyan: Silver in Under-11 Boys' Doubles.

- Sugand Sundarapandiyan: Fourth position in Under-11 Boys' Singles.

- Arnav Sandeep Nair & Ranveer Gowtham Kode: Fourth position in Under-13 Boys' Doubles.

- Nivedya Aji was selected as the Promising player from Under-11 Girls' Category.

- Aadidev Aji & Sanjanaa Nakulan were selected as the best player from Under-9 Boys' and Under-15 Girls' categories respectively.



NVBS leadership applauds the team

Founder & CEO of NVBS Mrs. Banazir Manoj and Chief Coach & Founder Mr. Manoj Sahibjan expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the young players:“Special recognition goes to Riya Kurian and Sanjanaa Nakulan for their exceptional achievements in elder age categories at such a young age. Riya not only won her own category but also triumphed in the Women's Singles and reached the finals of Under-19.

Likewise, Sanjanaa impressed with podium finishes in U-17 and Women's Singles, along with her U-15 title. And our young champion Kashvi Nambiar, winning three golds, is a proud moment for all of us.”

They also extended warm thanks to the parents of all participants:“To the parents who travelled from Qatar and supported their children throughout the tournament-we truly value your sacrifice and commitment. Your effort is the foundation behind every medal won.”

Head Coaches Afsal O K and Adarsh M S were also praised for their unwavering support and professional guidance during the entire championship. Same way special thanks to our former NVBS Coach Mr. Shamim Nizar for being with the NVBS team throughout the tournament for guiding the kids and supporting the whole team.

Our further plans are to make our players ready for the upcoming State ranking tournaments and National Ranking tournaments by making them even stronger for developing their tournament experience and for creating ranking points for their career growth.

District Singles Champions along with coaches. From left: Adarsh M S (Coach), Sanjanaa Nakulan, Kashvi Nambiar, Aadidev Aji, Nivedya Aji, Riya Kurian & Afsal O K (Coach).

Honourable guests grace the event

The award ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, who honored the players with medals and cash prizes.

The Chief Guest of the tournament was Shri. H. Venkidesh, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order).

Other distinguished guests included:

- Shri. Ambalakara Anil – KBSA State President

- Shri. V. Sunil – Olympic Association State President

- Shri. A. Nizar – Sports Council President

- Dr. Vijayaraghavan – Director, KIMS Hospital

- Shri. Sulochanan – Councilor, Trivandrum Corporation

- Dr. Fine C Dathan – BWF (Badminton World Federation) Umpire

- Adv. M. P. Saju – TDBSA President

- Mr. Madhu. S – Secretary, TDBSA

- Mr. K. T. Koshy – Senior Vice President, TDBSA

- Mr. Shobal Nelson – Treasurer, TDBSA

- Mr. P. V. Suresh Kumar – Vice President, TDBSA

All the players received their medals and cash awards from the dignitaries, making the closing ceremony a memorable and prestigious moment for every participant.

With this outstanding performance, NVBS has once again underlined its growing legacy in the international badminton circuit and reaffirmed its mission to nurture champions of tomorrow.