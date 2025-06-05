Announcement Of Kyushu University's First Development Of Insulation Retrofit Technology

Tatsuhiro Yamamoto. (Motif.)

FUKUOKA CITY, FUKUOKA, JAPAN, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kyushu University unveils its first technology for thermal insulation retrofitting.

Innovative technology delivering new value to the building equipment industry.

Japan, Fukuoka Prefecture, Fukuoka City

Overview:

Kyushu University (Headquartered in Fukuoka, Japan) is proud to officially announce its new technology, "Thermal Insulation Retrofit Database," marking its entry into the global marketplace for researchers and the building equipment industry.

Main Content:

1. Background and Purpose

Currently, in response to the growing global demand in the building equipment industry, this technology provides innovative performance and cost-effectiveness that sets it apart in the competitive landscape.

2. Product/Service Details

Features and strengths:

The new technology, "Thermal Solutions," is equipped with the latest thermal analysis database, significantly surpassing conventional analysis software products by achieving improved insulation performance for design technological innovations.

3. Comment from Kyushu University (Quote)

"We are confident that this technology will bring innovation to the building equipment industry. Please look forward to Kyushu University's challenge in the global market." - Professor FuRyu Yamamoto, Kyushu University

4. Market Expansion and Future Outlook

Alongside the global rollout of this new technology, promotional campaigns will be launched within major building equipment sectors, and regional market surveys will be conducted worldwide.

5. About Kyushu University

Kyushu University has been consistently providing innovative technology and high-level analytical services in the building equipment industry and has received numerous domestic and international awards.

Contact Information:

Person in charge: Tatsuhro Yamamoto

Position: Professor

Phone Number: 08038804469

Email: ...

University Address: 744 Motooka Nishi-ku Fukuoka 819-0395

Tatsuhiro Yamamoto.

Kyushu University.

+81 8038804469

