Trump Orders Sweeping Entry Ban On 12 Nations Amid Security Concerns

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation barring entry into the United States for nationals from 12 countries, with partial restrictions on seven others, citing national security concerns. The order, effective from 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 9, 2025, marks a significant expansion of the administration's immigration policies.

The countries facing a full entry ban include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Partial restrictions apply to individuals from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela. These measures affect both immigrant and non-immigrant visa applicants, though exemptions exist for lawful permanent residents, current visa holders, and individuals deemed to support U.S. national interests.

In a video statement, President Trump linked the decision to a firebombing attack at a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, allegedly perpetrated by an Egyptian national who had overstayed his visa. Although Egypt is not among the countries listed in the ban, the incident was cited as evidence of the dangers posed by inadequately vetted foreign nationals.

“We will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm,” Trump stated, emphasizing the need for stringent vetting processes. The administration highlighted concerns over countries with deficient identity verification systems and high visa overstay rates as primary factors in the decision-making process.

This move echoes the controversial“Muslim Ban” implemented during Trump's first term, which faced numerous legal challenges but was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018. Legal experts anticipate that the new proclamation will also face judicial scrutiny, with civil rights groups and immigration advocates preparing to contest the order.

See also Almosafer Expands Reach with Yas Island Tourism Drive

Critics argue that the ban disproportionately targets nations with majority Muslim populations and undermines America's commitment to humanitarian principles. Advocacy organizations warn that the policy could disrupt refugee resettlement efforts and strain diplomatic relations with the affected countries.

Simultaneously, the administration announced a ban on foreign students seeking to study at Harvard University, citing concerns over national security and intellectual property theft. Harvard condemned the decision, asserting that it violates the First Amendment and pledging to support its international student community.

In addition to the travel restrictions, President Trump has initiated an investigation into former President Joe Biden and his aides, alleging that they concealed Biden's cognitive decline and improperly used electronic signatures on official documents. The probe follows revelations from a new book highlighting concerns over Biden's mental acuity.

The administration has also proposed a $1,000 expedited visa interview fee and reallocated $250 million from refugee aid to fund voluntary self-deportation programs. These measures are part of a broader strategy to tighten immigration controls and prioritize national security.

International reactions have been swift, with several of the affected countries expressing dismay over the travel ban. Diplomatic channels are reportedly being utilized to seek clarifications and negotiate exemptions for specific categories of travelers.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?