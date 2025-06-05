Trump Bans Travel From Afghanistan, 11 Countries

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation banning nationals from 12 countries - including Afghanistan - from entering the United States, Reuters reported.

The countries included in the full entry ban are: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Trump announced the decision on the social media platform Truth Social, citing the recent attack in Boulder, Colorado, where a man threw a gasoline bomb into a crowd at a pro-Israel demonstration.

Additionally, entry from seven other countries-Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela-will be partially restricted under the new policy.

“We will not allow people into our country who intend to harm us,” Trump said in a video message posted on X.

He emphasized that the list may be updated and additional countries could be added.

The proclamation will take effect at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on June 9, 2025. Visas issued before that date will remain valid and will not be revoked, according to the order.

Trump justified the move by pointing to the inability to safely and reliably vet individuals from certain countries.“We cannot have open migration from any nation where proper screening is not possible,” he stated.

