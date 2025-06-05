President Of Tajikistan Discusses Cooperation With CIS Governments
The meeting took place within the frame of the CIS Council of Heads of Government session in Dushanbe.
The sides discussed prospects for strengthening multilateral collaboration in trade, economy, energy, industry, agriculture, innovation, and digital development. They also exchanged views on expanding ties in education, science, culture, and healthcare.
Meanwhile, special attention was given to joint efforts in environmental protection, climate resilience, and biodiversity conservation. The importance of coordinated actions in addressing regional security challenges was also emphasized.
Rahmon reaffirmed Tajikistan's commitment to promoting constructive cooperation among CIS member states based on mutual respect and shared interests.
In addition, he emphasized the importance of deepening collaboration in education, healthcare, culture, science, and technology. The president also underscored the significance of adopting an action plan for the second phase of the CIS Economic Development Strategy through 2030 as a key item on Tajikistan's chairmanship agenda.
Discussions also covered environmental protection, mutual support for global initiatives, and the outcomes of the first high-level international conference on glacier preservation. Security cooperation and joint efforts to address modern threats and challenges were also deemed essential.
