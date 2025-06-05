Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts 71St Session Of UN Tourism Commission Meeting (PHOTO)

2025-06-05 03:09:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The 71st session of the European Regional Commission of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism/UNWTO) is currently underway in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

Over 150 delegates from nearly 40 countries are participating in the event.

The session opened with a welcoming speech by Fuad Naghiyev, Chair of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

