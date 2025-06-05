Azerbaijan Set To Extend Role On UN Tourism Commission For Europe

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan will put forward its candidacy for a new term on the European Regional Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), said Fuad Naghiyev, Chair of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the ongoing 71st session of the commission in Baku, Naghiyev noted that Azerbaijan has been a member of the UNWTO European Commission since 2001 and will seek membership for the upcoming 2025–2029 period.

"This year we have presented our candidacy for one of the seats on the Executive Council for the European region for the 2025–2029 term, with the elections taking place here today, and we look forward to continued cooperation and productive joint efforts in the years ahead.

Tourism, supported by improved hotel classification, enhanced infrastructure, and diversified products, as well as in liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan plays a key role in Europe's energy map as a strategic partner to many European countries," he said.

Naghiyev also emphasized Azerbaijan's growing appeal as a tourist destination due to its geographic position.

“Hosting COP29 one of 2024's major global events, significantly increased international tourism to Azerbaijan in the previous year,” he added.