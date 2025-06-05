Look Forward To Strengthening India-Italy Strategic Partnership: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he looks forward to further strengthening India-Italy strategic partnership by closely working together with the country.

Goyal is in Italy on a two-day official visit, after completing his engagements in France which focused on strengthening India–France economic cooperation.

“Honoured to be hosted for a delightful dinner by H.E. @Antonio_Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy,” the Union Minister posted on X

Goyal further stated that he had the privilege of addressing a distinguished gathering and engaging in meaningful discussions on deepening economic ties between India and Italy.

“The venue, Pinacoteca Tosio Martinengo Museum in Brescia, truly enriched the overall experience. Surrounded by exquisite art, the ambience beautifully reflected the cultural richness that both our nations deeply value. Looking forward to working together to further strengthen our strategic partnership,” said the Commerce Minister.

Goyal earlier met Laura Tarquinio, CEO, iMoon, a prominent international player in commercial lighting, and her team.

“We exchanged views on the immense opportunities for investments available in India for smart lighting solutions,” he added.

The Union Minister met several other Italian CEOs and discussed how best they can leverage India's innovation ecosystem for sustained growth.

“Met Michele Poggipolini, CEO of Poggipolini S.p.A., an engineering and manufacturing tech company. Engaged in productive discussions on technology, innovation, and manufacturing opportunities for the company in India, given the country's growing role in global supply chains,” the Union Minister posted on X.

He also met Daniele Forni, General Director, SOL Group, an Italian multinational leader in the area of production, applied research, and marketing of technical and medical gases, and discussed how the group can further expand its presence in India across key sectors. The minister also met Marco Nocivelli, CEO of EPTA Group, a specialist in commercial refrigeration.