(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:59 AM EST - Information Services Corporation : Today announced that it has authorized, and the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by ISC of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid, to purchase for cancellation up to 929,007 Class A shares of ISC over the 12-month period commencing on June 6, 2025 and ending no later than June 5, 2026, representing approximately 5% of the Class A Shares issued and outstanding as at June 2, 2025. Information Services Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $30.26.
