403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Storyboards AI Unveils Story-Boards.Ai For Turning Scripts Into Visual Storyboards In Seconds
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zürich, Switzerland, 5 June 2025 - In a major leap forward for content creators, filmmakers, and marketers, Storyboards AI proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge platform, Storyboards. This innovative tool uses the power of artificial intelligence to instantly convert written scripts into detailed, customizable storyboards - saving time, boosting creativity, and simplifying the pre-production process.
Storyboarding is a vital step in planning any visual project, but it often requires artistic skills, specialized software, or hiring professionals. With Story-Boards, that barrier is eliminated. Users can input their script directly into the platform, and within moments, the AI generates a series of visual scenes tailored to the script's content.
“We wanted to create a tool that makes storytelling more accessible, especially for those who may not have the resources or experience to build storyboards from scratch,” said the team at Storyboards AI.“With Story-Boards, anyone with an idea can start visualizing it immediately - from indie filmmakers and educators to advertisers and content marketers.”
Highlights of Story-Boards:
Instant Script-to-Storyboard Generation: Upload a script and get a complete visual storyboard in minutes.
Easy-to-Use Editor: Modify visuals, add camera notes, and rearrange scenes using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.
Collaborative Workflow: Share your project with collaborators, clients, or team members directly within the platform.
Professional Output: Export your storyboard as high-quality PDFs or images for pitching, planning, or production meetings.
Whether you're pitching a short film, organizing an ad campaign, or visualizing a lesson plan, Story-Boards brings your narrative to life with clarity and speed.
About Storyboards AI
Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, Storyboards AI is on a mission to empower storytellers through intelligent, user-friendly creative tools. The company's flagship product, Story-Boards, reflects their commitment to simplifying complex creative processes and giving creators more control over how they bring their visions to life.
Tagline: Empowering Your Vision. One Frame at a Time.
Company Name: Storyboards AI
Website:
Email: ...
Phone: +41 44 500 53 00
Address: Zürich, CH, Switzerland
Media Contact:
Storyboards AI
???? ...
???? +41 44 500 53 00
????
Storyboarding is a vital step in planning any visual project, but it often requires artistic skills, specialized software, or hiring professionals. With Story-Boards, that barrier is eliminated. Users can input their script directly into the platform, and within moments, the AI generates a series of visual scenes tailored to the script's content.
“We wanted to create a tool that makes storytelling more accessible, especially for those who may not have the resources or experience to build storyboards from scratch,” said the team at Storyboards AI.“With Story-Boards, anyone with an idea can start visualizing it immediately - from indie filmmakers and educators to advertisers and content marketers.”
Highlights of Story-Boards:
Instant Script-to-Storyboard Generation: Upload a script and get a complete visual storyboard in minutes.
Easy-to-Use Editor: Modify visuals, add camera notes, and rearrange scenes using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.
Collaborative Workflow: Share your project with collaborators, clients, or team members directly within the platform.
Professional Output: Export your storyboard as high-quality PDFs or images for pitching, planning, or production meetings.
Whether you're pitching a short film, organizing an ad campaign, or visualizing a lesson plan, Story-Boards brings your narrative to life with clarity and speed.
About Storyboards AI
Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, Storyboards AI is on a mission to empower storytellers through intelligent, user-friendly creative tools. The company's flagship product, Story-Boards, reflects their commitment to simplifying complex creative processes and giving creators more control over how they bring their visions to life.
Tagline: Empowering Your Vision. One Frame at a Time.
Company Name: Storyboards AI
Website:
Email: ...
Phone: +41 44 500 53 00
Address: Zürich, CH, Switzerland
Media Contact:
Storyboards AI
???? ...
???? +41 44 500 53 00
????
Company :-Storyboards AI
User :- james leee
Email :...
Phone :-0445005300Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment