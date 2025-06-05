EBRD Rolls Out Investeu Program In Croatia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) launched today the InvestEU Guarantee Facility in Croatia, marking a significant milestone in mobilizing sustainable private and public investment across the country, Trend reports via EBRD's latest reports.

InvestEU is a flagship initiative of the European Union aimed at supporting strategic investments in sustainable infrastructure, research, innovation, digitalization, small and medium-sized businesses, and social investment and skills. It offers a safety net to tap into funding that might be out of reach, zeroing in on initiatives that foster sustainable growth and fortitude.

EBRD is one of the leading implementing partners of the InvestEU Program and deploys portfolio risk-sharing instruments for financial intermediaries across the EU economies where it invests. By working with local financial institutions and market players, it ensures that InvestEU support is delivered efficiently and aligned with regional needs and opportunities.

In Croatia, the EBRD launches portfolio guarantee products for local banks to finance a wide range of borrowers - from private individuals and homeowners' associations to large corporate clients. This facility will enhance access to finance, particularly for green projects, such as energy efficiency upgrades, renewable energy development, and sustainable transport.

Under InvestEU, the EBRD offers risk-sharing guarantees and technical support to local financial institutions, allowing them to extend credit with greater confidence and reach underserved sectors. For Croatian households and businesses, this translates into improved financing terms, reduced collateral requirements, and more opportunities to invest in sustainable growth.

The InvestEU Guarantee Facility is expected to unlock hundreds of millions of euros in investments, supporting the EU's Green Deal goals and reinforcing Croatia's commitment to a low-carbon, innovation-driven economy.

Speaking at the launch event in Zagreb, EBRD representatives highlighted the importance of strong partnerships with Croatian banks and the government in delivering the full potential of this program.

The EBRD has been a long-term partner of Croatia in supporting private sector development and sustainable growth. The launch of InvestEU marks a new chapter in this cooperation, reinforcing the EBRD's role as a catalyst for positive economic change.

The first participating financial institution under the EBRD's InvestEU Program in Croatia will be Zagrebačka banka (ZABA). Through this partnership, ZABA will target a broad range of final borrowers in the historically difficult-to-decarbonize buildings and sustainable transport sectors. With the backing of the EBRD and the InvestEU guarantee, ZABA aims to expand its sustainable lending portfolio and provide improved financing conditions to businesses driving environmental impact across Croatia.