Uniswap Coin Wave Analysis 4 June 2025

Uniswap coin: ⬇️ Sell

– Uniswap coin reversed from resistance level 7.00

– Likely to fall to support level 5.640

Uniswap coin recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 7.00 (former strong support from February, which has been reversing the price from March).

The resistance level 7.00 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from February.

Uniswap coin can be expected to fall to the next support level 5.640, which stopped the 2 previous corrections ii and (ii).