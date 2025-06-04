MGI Tech Expands Partnership With Fiocruz To Accelerate Advances In Epidemiological Surveillance And Personalized Medicine In Brazil

Next-generation technologies will help increase the agility and efficiency of genetic sequencing to tackle several diseases

SAO PAULO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. ("MGI"), a company committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science, has just expanded its partnership with the Diagnostic Support Unit (UNADIG), a non-profit laboratory of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FIOCRUZ), one of Brazil's leading scientific institutions, to support public health in the country.

MGI's first scientific collaboration with UNADIG was established during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the MGISP-960 extractor equipment from MGI, UNADIG was able to process more than 3 million samples from across the country during this period. With the end of the pandemic, UNADIG expanded its portfolio and included different methodological platforms in its laboratory facilities (chemiluminescence, Elisa, photometry, immunoturbidimetry, and indirect potentiometry), as well as genetic sequencing. The new agreement between UNADIG and MGI will enable maintain the molecular tests (RT-PCR) but advances in DNA-based testing.

UNADIG has two large high-processing laboratories. The the Clinical Diagnostic Laboratory (DCLIN) has a daily processing capacity of around 29,000 samples, and the Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory (DIMOL) can process between 9,000 and 15,000 RT-PCR samples. In 2025, with the sequencing support of MGI, a process in molecular genetics will begin with the capacity to process over 2,000 samples weekly for the diagnosis of infectious, genetic, and main types of cancer (breast, ovarian, colorectal and prostate), in addition of individual gene sequencing for sporadic or hereditary cancers.

"The goal of this collaboration is to help transform healthcare delivery, with a focus on efficiency and accessibility, as it will contribute to expanding access for the Brazilian population to high-complexity laboratory tests with greater speed and reduced costs. This will accelerate the diagnosis and treatment of oncological and epidemiological diseases, strengthening the country's response to outbreaks and epidemics", Carlos Carpio, Senior Commercial Director of MGI Latin America and General Manager for Brazil, explains.

To expand its operational and analytical capacity for sample and test processing, UNADIG has acquired state-of-the-art equipment from MGI, including 14 units MGISP-960 nucleic acid extractor; 1 unit MGISP-100 automated genomic library preparation system; 2 units DNBSEQ-G400 and 1 unit DNBSEQ-T7 sequencers; and 1 unit ZTRON platform for genomic data storage and analysis. These technologies also ensure greater speed and accuracy in processing, while enhancing sample handling safety and reducing the risk of contamination.

"Precision medicine brings significant benefits to patients and to the public health system, enabling early diagnoses, more effective treatments and the optimization of clinical protocols. This results in cost savings, waste reduction and greater effectiveness of tests and therapies. MGI's equipment, which allows automated processes, helps us achieve these goals", Erika Martins de Carvalho, General Coordinator of UNADIG-RJ of the Vice Presidency of Health Production and Innovation at Fiocruz, says.

With the goal of making genetic sequencing more accessible, efficient and scalable through comprehensive solutions, MGI has been expanding its operations in Brazil. In 2024, the company inaugurated a Customer Experience Center in São Paulo, created to offer clinical laboratories and healthcare institutions a dedicated space for hands-on demonstrations. The center aims to enhance technical training and familiarity with MGI's technologies. Highly qualified professionals lead certified training sessions, presentations, evaluations and provide local support for new applications.

Also in 2024, MGI established partnerships with Dasa, Grupo Sabin and Oncoclínicas&Co to expand the use of genetic sequencing in Brazil through the adoption of advanced technologies for genetic testing aimed at diagnosing cancers, rare diseases and other conditions, strengthening personalized medicine in the country.

