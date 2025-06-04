Raíces Program Promotes Indigenous Tourism Ventures In Costa Rica

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The Raíces Program in Costa Rica, in its three editions, has graduated 35 ventures, including an ancestral ecological sanctuary, an ethnobotanical garden, indigenous gastronomy workshops, and cultural and adventure tours. The initiatives maintain a core tourism product and more than 50 complementary services. They total 2,221 hectares of sustainably managed forests.

This incubation program seeks to strengthen the development of sustainable tourism ventures in Indigenous territories, promoting business models that value culture, conserve nature, and foster gender equality.

The Raíces Program reflects our commitment to inclusive development that centers Indigenous peoples, their ancestral knowledge, and their potential to lead sustainable tourism models. We are proud that this new edition extends its reach to the Costa Rican Caribbean, demonstrating that it is possible to harmonize biodiversity conservation with community development.

In its three editions, the Raíces Program has graduated 35 startups, mostly led by Indigenous women, and has mobilized US$1.89 million through the Development Banking System (SBD) and the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS), and integrated 7 Indigenous territories with the support of 9 strategic partner organizations.

Furthermore, 100% of the participants are Indigenous and have reported high satisfaction with the process. Marlene Villanueva, Executive Director of the SBD, highlighted that approximately US$600,000 in seed capital has been allocated:

It is also noteworthy that these initiatives are largely led by Indigenous women and promote economic autonomy in priority sectors on which we are focusing our efforts.

The fourth edition of the Raíces Program is now open to tourism ventures located in the seven prioritized Indigenous territories of the Brunca Region (Boruca, Cabagra, China Kichá, Rey Curré, Salitre, Térraba, and Ujarrás) and, for the first time, in the two prioritized territories of the Huetar Caribe Region: Nairi Awari and Bajo Chirripó.

Incubation: aimed at Indigenous people from the prioritized territories who have a tourism business idea or project in a very early stage. These individuals will receive support to develop their concept, strengthen their capacities, and build an action plan to make their proposal a reality.

Partnership: focused on groups of at least three entrepreneurs or established tourism initiatives with proven commercial viability and sales. This option seeks to strengthen local alliances, professionalize management, and expand the reach of collective projects.

For six months, the selected individuals will participate in in-person and virtual sessions to strengthen their business skills and capabilities. A project development plan and the implementation and use of seed capital funds will be discussed.

Several territorial information sessions will be held. RSVPs are required to [email protected] or with representatives from the ADIs, Tourism Commission, or Council of Elders in the respective territory. More information is available at Raíces – Indigenous Tourism Business Incubator in Costa Rica.-

