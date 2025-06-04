Teva 2024 Healthy Future Report: Access To Medicines Programs

MENAFN - 3BL)In 2020, we committed to launching eight Access to Medicines programs by 2025, aimed at providing treatments to underserved populations worldwide via customized, localized models conducted with partner organizations, and tailored to meet specific national health challenges.

Having launched two new access programs in 2024 (El Salvador and Strategic Emergency Stockpile), we surpassed our goal a year early, with a total of nine programs launched: four programs are eligible for inclusion in our product volume sustainability-linked bond (SLB) target.

Our programs consist of product donations or social business programs, and each supports global health needs by reaching undeserved communities.



In 2024, we donated more than 17.9 million tablets/doses of medicines through our designated access initiatives, worth over $23.3 million1, through our strategic access programs. Of these, over 3.6 million tablets/doses were donated through programs included in our SLB target. Through our social business programs, we sell our products at a low cost to partners, who then distribute to underserved patients, making a sustainable, positive impact while supporting our business. In 2024 we supplied more than 2.2 million tablets/doses of medicines through such channels.

Increasing Regulatory Submissions In LMICs

In addition to the efforts previously mentioned, to enhance access to medicines to underserved populations, our International Market Region supports our access efforts to increase regulatory submissions of WHO EML products across key therapeutic areas, in LMIC, in line with our SLB target. Between 2022 and 2024 we filed 74 submissions and, in January 2025, we achieved our target of 75 submissions.

1 Worth of medicine provided is represented in wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) or the local market equivalent.

Other Access to Medicines initiatives

In addition to our nine strategic access programs, we continuously explore other opportunities to support underserved patients and those facing emergencies and disasters, so they can obtain the medicines they need. In 2024, our progress included:



Addressing Emergencies and Disasters

We reinforced our longstanding commitment to support patients in need during emergencies and disasters through our strategic partnerships and timely interventions. By leveraging our extensive network of credible suppliers and partners, we serve as a trusted collaborator with healthcare organizations to address urgent medical needs. For example, during hurricanes Milton and Helene, Teva donated over 1.5 million doses of products including medications indicated in diabetes, CVD, respiratory diseases, diarrhea, epilepsy and infectious diseases. Additionally, we introduced our new Strategic Emergency Stockpile (SES) program, working with Direct Relief to provide products to support disaster relief efforts worldwide.

USA Inhaler Access Program

We launched a new initiative in partnership with Direct Relief to make two of Teva's generic inhalers available free of charge for uninsured patients at charitable clinics in the USA Teva Cares Foundation Patient Assistance Program

Since 2013, the Teva Cares Foundation2 has provided certain Teva medicines at no cost to patients in the USA who meet specific insurance and income eligibility criteria. In 2024, the Foundation donated medicines worth over $298.9 million.

“Sustainability linked bond” (SLB) indicates program eligible to the SLb target.

1 Worth of medicine provided is represented in wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) or the local market equivalent.

2 Teva Cares Foundation is a separate legal entity funded by Teva.

Our Nine Access Programs

In 2024, we launched two new Access Programs:



Strategic Emergency Stockpile (SES) - Sustainability linked bond

The SES program supports the Strategic Emergency Stockpile, an initiative managed by Direct Relief. It ensures that essential medical supplies are readily available for rapid deployment in crisis situations, thereby enhancing the resilience and responsiveness of healthcare systems worldwide. By maintaining a strategic reserve of vital medications, Teva and Direct Relief can promptly react to address health emergencies, mitigate the impact of disasters and support affected communities.

2.6 million doses of medicine worth approximately $123,0001 reaching over 16,500 patients El Salvador - Sustainability linked bond

People with low income in El Salvador have little or no access to basic healthcare services, while the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) continues to grow. In 2024 we partnered with Americares and FUSAL to launch a program enhancing access to medicines for vulnerable populations in El Salvador. The program is active in clinics in two cities and focuses on NCDs such as cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, diabetes and pain management.

183,000 doses of medicine worth approximately $283,0001 reaching approximately 4,400 patients

Below we outline progress during 2024 for our previously launched programs:



Malawi, Uganda, Botswana, Tanzania and Rwanda - Sustainability linked bond

Sub-Saharan Africa faces a childhood cancer crisis due to a lack of pediatric cancer care. We support Global HOPE, providing medicines for children with cancer and blood disorders in the region. In 2024 we delivered more than 756,000 doses of medicine worth $13.7 million1, reaching over 42,000 patients.

Israel

The statusless population in Israel has no access to basic healthcare. We partnered with Terem Clinic, Naavat David, Ruth Clinic and Amcha to donate 16,500 doses of medicine worth $3,0001 to more than 350 patients without refugee status during the first quarter of 2024. This program has now concluded due to evolving priorities and changes in local clinic operations.

Spain

Approximately 1.5 million people in Spain cannot afford prescription medicines and health products for chronic diseases. We support Banco Farmacéutico to increase access to underserved populations. In 2024 we provided approximately 70,000 doses of medicine with an estimated reach of 1,200 underserved patients.

France

In collaboration with Pharmacie Humanitaire Internationale, we supply medicine to charitable care centers that give medication, consultations and social services to underserved patients. In 2024, the program reached approximately 59,000 underserved patients, providing almost 1.7 million doses of medicine.

Ghana - Sustainability linked bond

In Ghana, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, posing substantial burdens on healthcare systems and communities. In 2024 through our partnership with Breast Care International (BCI) and Direct Relief, we donated 330,000 doses of medicine worth almost $1.5 million1, reaching around 2,400 patients with breast cancer.

USA

Our program Community Routes: Access to Mental Health Care helped to advance access to medicines and behavioral health services for uninsured and underserved patients. In 2024, we donated 14 million doses of medicine worth over $7.7 million1, reaching 49,000 patients. Chile

The Communities Without Pharmacies project by Fundación Fracción opens pharmacies in rural areas for people living in poverty with chronic health needs. We supported Fundación Fracción in Chile in 2024, providing 472,000 doses of medicine, reaching around 12,300 patients.

Note:“Sustainability-linked bond” (SLB) indicates program eligible to the SLB target.

1 Worth of medicine provided is represented in wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) or the local market equivalent.

To learn more, read the full 2024 Healthy Future Report .

Read the full 2024 Healthy Future Report Disclosures.