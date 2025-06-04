403
US Blocks UNSC Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 4 (KUNA) -- A draft resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza failed to pass in the UN Security Council on Wednesday after the United States cast its veto - blocking the initiative backed by all ten elected members of the Council.
The text, co-sponsored by Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia - collectively known as the E-10 - received 14 votes in favour, with the US casting the lone vote against.
As one of the council's five permanent members, the US holds veto power - a negative vote that automatically blocks any resolution from going forward.
Had it been adopted, the draft would have demanded "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza" to be respected by all parties.
The text reaffirmed the Council's earlier call for the "immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups."
The draft also expressed grave concern over the "catastrophic humanitarian situation" in Gaza - following more than the months of almost total Israeli aid blockade - including the risk of famine, highlighted by recent international food security assessments.
It reaffirmed the obligation of all parties to comply with international law, including international humanitarian and human rights law.
In addition to a ceasefire, the draft resolution demanded the "immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions" on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza, calling for safe and unhindered access for UN and humanitarian partners across the enclave.
It also urged the restoration of essential services, in accordance with humanitarian principles and prior Security Council resolutions.
The text voiced support for ongoing mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to revive the phased ceasefire framework outlined in resolution 2735 (2024), which envisions a permanent cessation of hostilities, the release of all hostages, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the return of all remains, full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, and the start of a long-term reconstruction plan.
Speaking ahead of the vote, acting US Representative Dorothy Shea described the draft resolution as "unacceptable."
"US opposition to this resolution should come as no surprise - it is unacceptable for what it does say, it is unacceptable for what it does not say, and it is unacceptable for the manner in which it has been advanced.
"The United States has been clear, we would not support any measure that fails to condemn Hamas and does not call for Hamas to disarm and leave Gaza," she added.
The failure of the resolution comes as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, with UN agencies warning of the total collapse of health services, growing displacement, and a rising death toll around the new privatized US-Israel led aid distribution system which bypasses established agencies.
"The world is watching, day after day, horrifying scenes of Palestinians being shot, wounded or killed in Gaza?while simply trying to eat," said UN relief chief Tom Fletcher earlier today. (end)
