MHA Slams States For Unused Prisoner Relief Funds

File photo of MHA

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has expressed serious concern over the underutilization of central funds meant to assist poor prisoners unable to secure bail or release due to unpaid fines linked to financial hardship.

According to information shared, the MHA stated that despite repeated reminders, many States and Union Territories have failed to identify eligible prisoners and extend the benefits of the 'Support to Poor Prisoners Scheme,' launched in May 2023. While some regions have made partial use of the funds, overall implementation remains disappointing.

The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to States and UTs to help poor prisoners who are stuck in jail because they cannot pay fines necessary for bail or release. The National Crime Records Bureau acts as the Central Nodal Agency (CNA) for the scheme, overseeing fund distribution.

The MHA has issued clear guidelines, including the formation of district-level empowered committees and state-level oversight committees tasked with sanctioning aid to eligible prisoners. These committees are crucial for timely and efficient implementation.

Despite several review meetings emphasizing the scheme's importance in easing the plight of poor inmates and addressing prison overcrowding, many States and UTs have yet to take the required steps. The Ministry urges all authorities to actively identify eligible prisoners and ensure regular committee meetings to provide much-needed relief.

Read Also Trains to Kashmir Run Six Days a Week Bolster Oxygen, Beds & Medicines: Centre's Missive on Rising Covid Cases