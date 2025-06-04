Ben Affleck's 'The Accountant 2' Now Streaming On OTT: Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Fans of the original film can also revisit The Accountant (2016) on the platform, where it's available for free to all Prime subscribers.Plot picks up where it left off
The sequel continues the story of Christian Wolff (Affleck), a math savant with deadly combat skills, who this time investigates the murder of a former associate. The victim leaves behind a cryptic final message:“Find the accountant.” Christian teams up with his estranged brother Braxton (Bernthal) as the two uncover a sinister conspiracy involving a shadowy network of killers. Cynthia Addai-Robinson reprises her role as US Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina, who joins the brothers in their pursuit of the truth.Star-studded cast
The film brings back several familiar faces:
Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff
Jon Bernthal as Braxton Wolff
Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Marybeth Medina
J.K. Simmons as Raymond King
They are joined by Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, Andrew Howard, Robert Morgan, and Grant Harvey in supporting roles.Also Read | Netflix OTT releases this week: New movies to watch How to watch
The Accountant 2 is streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Prime Video from June 5. Prime membership costs $14.99/month or $139/year in the US and includes access to Prime Video across web, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, game consoles, and set-top boxes.Also Read | Upcoming OTT releases in US: One of Them Days, Ginny and Georgia 3, and more
