Live By The Sword Tattoo Celebrates Friday The 13Th, NYC's Official Tattoo Holiday, With Their Tattoo & Piercing Event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In NYC tradition Live By The Sword Tattoo celebrates Friday the 13th, NYC's Favorite tattoo holiday, with a tattoo flash sale at all of it's locations, citywide, in Soho, Union Square and Williamsburg, Brooklyn with extended hours from 10:00 AM to midnight on June 13th!Live By The Sword Tattoo is bringing back it's iconic Friday the 13th Tattoo Flash Sale - with deals on flash tattoos, piercings and tooth gems on Friday, June 13, 2025.“This is one of our favorite days of the year,” says Gabriel from Live By The Sword.“It's become a fun community event that people really look forward to. People come out with their friends, and leave with a great story and a piece of New York city culture.”The tradition of affordable Friday the 13th flash tattoos is a long-standing one in New York City, and Live By The Sword has become a favorite Friday the 13th destination among New Yorkers for not only offering high-quality flash tattoos and expert piercings by trained professionals, but offering them in three locations across the city. With over 100 tattooers and piercers working that day and extended hours from 10:00 AM to midnight, both walk-ins and guests who book online are sure to get a tattoo or piercing on Friday the 13th at Live By The Sword.Here's what guests can expect:Tattoos starting at $50: Choose from custom flash sheets designed specifically for the event with over 1000 tattoo design choices.Get two $50 tattoos for $90 or three for $130!Piercings starting at $10 Including jewelry.Buy one piercing and get the second half-off-or buy two piercings and get the third free!Tooth Gems starting at $3113% off all gold body jewelryDouble Sword Rewards - Earn $20 in rewards for every $100 you spendNo Appointments Needed: Walk-ins welcome, and online bookings encouraged if you want to skip the line.All Locations Participating:SoHo – 454 BROADWAY NEW YORK, NY 10013Union Square - 7 E 14th st, New York, NY 10003Williamsburg - 218 BEDFORD AVE BROOKLYN, NY 11249Live By The Sword Tattoo has earned a reputation for clean, modern studios and talented artists who bring craftsmanship and creativity to every piece.Important Notes for Participants:You must be 18+ with a valid government-issued ID.Design upgrades can be discussed with your tattoo professionalCash, Cards, and Afterpay acceptedFor those new to the experience, flash tattoos can be viewed in flash books in the shops or online anytime. It's quick, fun, and a perfect intro to the tattoo world - or a great way to add a meaningful piece to your collection.Don't miss this special event. Whether you're getting your first tattoo, piercing or your fiftieth, Live By The Sword Tattoo's Friday the 13th sale is a can't-miss moment for ink lovers in New York City.For more details, visit:

