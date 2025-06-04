Catalis Dental Lab Partners Expands National Presence With Acquisition Of Revolution Dental Lab And Launch Of East Coast Digital Design Center

SAVANNAH, Ga., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalis Dental Lab Partners ("Catalis") announced two significant milestones in its nationwide expansion: the acquisition of Revolution Dental Lab in Sandy, Utah, and the opening of a new East Coast Digital Design Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

Revolution Dental Lab will be rebranded as Pan-Am West , expanding the Pan-Am Dental Lab footprint into the Western United States. This acquisition increases Catalis' production capacity and enhances local support for both large dental service organizations (DSOs) and private practices across the region.

The new digital design center in Jacksonville, Florida, will operate as part of the continued JB Dental Lab growth expansion. The center complements Catalis' flagship design hub in Arizona, offering additional design capacity and faster turnaround times for clinicians throughout the Eastern U.S.

Catalis Dental Lab Partners is a national network of leading dental laboratories that deliver high-quality, digitally enabled restorative solutions. The organization connects local labs with centralized digital workflows, clinical expertise, and a shared commitment to innovation, consistency, and exceptional service.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Revolution team into the Pan-Am brand and to further strengthen JB Dental Lab's digital capabilities with our new Jacksonville center," said Judson Boothe, CEO of Catalis. "These expansions are part of our long-term strategy to build a forward-thinking, nationally connected lab network that empowers dental professionals at every level."

"With nine locations and growing, Catalis is rapidly becoming one of the most differentiated organizations in the dental lab industry," said Blake Cummings, Partner at Caymus Equity. "We are proud to support Judson and the Catalis team in delivering outstanding solutions and expanding access to state-of-the-art lab services nationwide."

