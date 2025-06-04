Neptune Enhances Media Capabilities By Expanding To Retail Sector Through Digital Out-Of-Home

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Retail Solutions, the leader in North American In-Store media and incentives, is growing its work in the retail sector with a goal of enhancing performance at-shelf through Digital Out-Of-Home media.

As a first-of-its-kind program, Neptune enables advertisers to search for and seamlessly distribute Digital Out-Of-Home advertising on screens within 500 feet of retail stores and coordinate that messaging with in-store media campaigns.

This innovative capability is powered by Neptune's proprietary Polaris Advertising Platform. Through Polaris, advertisers collaborate with Neptune experts to plan and review campaign performance and this new level of coordination between In-Store and Digital Out-Of-Home advertising will enhance the cohesiveness of advertising campaigns, driving stronger returns and a better customer experience.

"By enhancing Neptune's long-standing In-Store media to include reaching consumers out of store, we've created an experience that unifies the shopper's journey outside the store directly to the shelf to drive conversion results for brands" said Bill Redmond, CEO of Neptune.

Neptune is launching this program across the Kroger Co. Family of Stores.

To learn more about how Neptune's DOOH linked to In-Store network can drive your brand's success, please contact us at [email protected]

About Neptune Retail Solutions

Neptune Retail Solutions is the unparalleled leader in omnichannel retail marketing across the US and Canada. Neptune's In Store Media network is unmatched across 60,000 locations and 140 banners including Albertsons, CVS, Dollar General, Family Dollar, HEB, Kroger, Loblaw, Metro, Publix, Rite Aid, Sobeys, Southeastern Grocers and Wakefern. Linked to Neptune's market leading Digital Incentives Network at many of the same retailers plus BJ's and Target, the Company is "one of one" uniquely positioned to seamlessly drive traffic, conversion and profitable revenue growth for retailers and advertisers.

