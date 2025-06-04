Facetec, Inc. Awarded Two Additional Patents For Identity Verification Security

Total of 39 issued patents with 33 pending, further strengthening its leading IP portfolio

SUMMERLIN, Nev., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FaceTec, Inc. , a world leader in biometric cybersecurity and identity verification, is pleased to announce the recent allowance of a U.S. patent application and another newly issued patent, which both strengthen FaceTec's core IP protection of its 3D Liveness detection capability. FaceTec's software now performs over 3.5 billion 3D Liveness checks annually, and the company has recently released the ground-breaking UR ® Cod identity verification protocol.

"FaceTec has the best and brightest R&D team in biometrics, and we are dedicated to advancing 3D face verification security. FaceTec continues to innovate from within rather than surreptitiously purchase outdated patent portfolios around technology that were never commercially successful," said Kevin Alan Tussy, FaceTec CEO. "We will continue our tradition of rapid in-house innovation to meet the dynamic needs of our global customer base."

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) allowed patent application number 18/205,968 featuring five independent claims directed to three-dimensionality evaluation. The allowance of this patent application anchors FaceTec's IP protection with patent claims that further protect FaceTec's core technology. This patent application was examined and allowed in full view of all known prior art, giving it a legal presumption of validity if challenged by those seeking to unfairly benefit from FaceTec's significant investment in R&D and world-leading inventions. This patent will protect FaceTec's methods and systems that evaluate a person's three-dimensionality based on collected facial images. Numerous additional continuation-type patent applications are also currently pending.

In addition, FaceTec is proud to announce the USPTO has granted Design Patent D1,074,689, covering face-framing ovals as part of a graphical user interface. FaceTec pioneered this user interface over nine years ago. Since then, numerous less innovative companies have attempted to copy this design. This design patent expands the protection of FaceTec's customer-facing user interface.

As the industry is aware, FaceTec innovates and aggressively protects its IP rights. These two new patents are now part of FaceTec's enforceable portfolio. Demonstrating FaceTec's leading-edge innovation, it has 39 issued patents and 33 currently pending patent applications. FaceTec is a transparent organization that provides honest and thorough information regarding its products and capabilities, and assistance to quickly and cost-effectively incorporate FaceTec software into third-party applications. Detailed technical information is at href="" rel="nofollow" facete .

About FaceTec

FaceTec is a global force in the fight against identity fraud. For use on standard, ubiquitous digital devices, FaceTec's patented biometric security software solutions provide exceptionally secure, remote, unsupervised identity verification and authentication, ensuring that only the legitimate account owner is allowed access to their valuable or sensitive digital services, assets, and systems.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the US with additional staff in the UK, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, Canada, and Singapore, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D face biometric Liveness and matching software, processing 3.5 billion-plus Liveness Checks annually in high-risk, high-value environments, including banking and finance, government, major e-commerce, global social networks, digital national IDs and mobile driver licenses, and much more.

FaceTec's AI-driven technology employs advanced algorithms and deep learning models to accurately and securely verify, authenticate, and bind individuals to their accounts based on their unique face biometrics. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection and face matching, UR® Codes, optical character recognition, know-your-customer, and age estimation technology anchor a secure chain of trust in the IDV process for reliable, trusted access to mobile and web applications.

FaceTec technology has been exhaustively tested against tens-of-millions of digital and physical spoof artifacts--including hi-res photos and videos, life-like masks, and mannequin heads--but also against much more sophisticated injection and bypass-type attacks, all now easily stopped by FaceTec. With ongoing, advanced AI development and the world's only Spoof Bounty Program , FaceTec continues to stay ahead of ever-changing attack methods.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec . For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected] .

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering, patented 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:



100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at less-than-1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps® from standard 2D cameras

World's-first UR® Codes enable secure, low-cost two-party identity verification

$600,000 Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection

Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication to catch fraudsters

World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec for iOS, Android, and any modern browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at href="" rel="nofollow" facete .

About UR ® Code

FaceTec's UR Codes enable codeholders to prove with high confidence their legal identity, age, and the right to access their accounts or privileges, in-person and remotely. UR Codes have embedded, digitally-bound biometric and legal identity information that ensures privacy-preserving, decentralized identity verification. Safely storing unique, signed face data, personal info, and legal identity data, UR Codes provide secure, low-cost, two-party identity verification at unlimited scale in any identity-related scenario from any issuing authority, such as a DMV, passport issuer, school, or employer. For more information visit the following resources:



An introduction to UR Codes

The UR Encoder Demo Learn more at URcodes

About Liveness

Liveness is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

SOURCE FaceTec, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED