Veteran-Owned Nate Woodard Acquires Abbotts Uniforms, Continuing Legacy Of Excellence In Military And Uniformed Servicewear

Quantico, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Nate Woodard, a veteran-owned small business known for its commitment to craftsmanship and service, is proud to announce the acquisition of Abbott Military Tailors, a historic provider of premium uniforms for military and uniformed service personnel since 1940. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Woodard's business portfolio and signals an ambitious market expansion for the established uniform retailer.







Where service meets craftsmanship: Nate Woodard continues the Abbott Uniform's legacy for our navy, military, and airline professionals

This acquisition marks a new chapter for Abbott's, one rooted in the same values that built its legacy-now carried forward by the next generation of veterans. Founded and operated by U.S. Army and Navy veterans, Nate Woodard brings fresh energy and operational capability to the iconic Abbotts brand while maintaining its dedication to quality, U.S.-made products, and exceptional customer service.

Located in "Q Town" surrounded by Marine Corps Base Quantico - 25 minutes south of Washington, D.C.- Nate Woodard's new brick-and-mortar presence offers greater accessibility for uniformed service members, including those serving in the armed forces and the airline industry. This location reflects the company's mission to serve those who serve, making it easier than ever to outfit our nation's protectors with the highest quality uniforms available.

"This is more than a business decision - it's a shared commitment to excellence, pride in service, and belief in American manufacturing," said Nate Woodard, the founder of Nate Woodard. "We're honored to carry the Abbott's name forward while expanding its reach to meet the evolving needs of today's uniformed professionals."

As part of the transition, customers can expect:



Continued emphasis on U.S.-manufactured materials and suppliers

Personalized service by veterans who understand the importance of fit, function, and tradition Expanded accessibility through both in-store and modernized online offerings

With this acquisition, Nate Woodard reinforces its passion for service, quality, and commitment - hallmarks that have defined Abbott's for 85 years and will continue to guide its future.

"Our customers can expect the same level of quality and service they've always received from Abbott's, with additional benefits as we grow," Woodard explained. "We're committed to being the premier provider of uniforms for all who serve, from military personnel to airline pilots and beyond."

About Abbotts Uniforms

Abbotts Uniforms has been a trusted provider of military and service uniforms for 85 years, delivering quality apparel and accessories to those who serve our communities and country. With a commitment to excellence and attention to detail, Abbott's ensures that uniformed professionals look their best while performing their vital duties.

About Nate Woodard LLC

Nate Woodard LLC delivers high-quality military uniforms and accessories tailored for service members and officers. Founded by veteran Nate Woodard, the company blends tradition with craftsmanship and premium materials to ensure a professional fit and lasting quality. With a hands-on approach and a growing national presence, Nate Woodard LLC is dedicated to serving those who serve.

For more information, visit or contact ... .