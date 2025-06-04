Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Substation Automated Equipment Producer Keen To Co-Op With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ Russian substation automated equipment producer Energoservice intends to enter the Azerbaijani market, Vladimir Bovikin, head of the company's microprocessor equipment production and sales department, told Trend on the sidelines of the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Week event.

He first provided information about the company.

"As a company located in the northern Russian city of Arkhangelsk, we produce equipment for substation automation, measurement, control, and SCADA systems.

Now we are here to present our products to our Azerbaijani colleagues," he explained.

The company official also spoke about the possibilities of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"We hope that we will find partners here. For now, we are just hoping for this because most of the partners here are not ready to work with us, but we hope that they will look at our products and find useful aspects for their projects and systems.

We export our products to many countries. Our products are very popular in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. Why not here, too?

Currently, we cooperate with some European and Asian countries, as well as the UAE, but as I said, our main markets are Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and other countries," Bovikin added.

