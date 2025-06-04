4-Day Eid Al Adha Holiday In UAE: Short-Stay Bookings Among Most Popular

With Eid Al Adha coinciding closely with final exams and the start of summer holidays , families across the UAE are adjusting their travel plans toward shorter, more meaningful getaways.

Fabien Chesnais, general manager at Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, said the resort is witnessing a shift in booking patterns this Eid season .

"Compared to previous Eid seasons, there's been a noticeable increase in short-stay bookings of two to three nights," he said.

He noted that occupancy levels are reflecting this steady demand. "Last year, Ras Al Khaimah saw over 85 per cent occupancy during Eid. This year, we're forecasting over 90 per cent for the peak days, which shows sustained interest," Chesnais added.

The guest profile is broadening as well.“We're seeing more young couples and extended families traveling together,” he said. "There's also a growing interest from regional travellers from Oman and Saudi Arabia, in addition to the strong domestic market from Dubai and Abu Dhabi."

Echoing this trend, Cameron Mcneillei, general manager at InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, pointed out that guest behaviour is shifting toward earlier bookings and longer stays .

"Compared to previous years, guests are booking earlier, seeking extended stays, and placing greater value on unique experiences that combine luxury , relaxation, and cultural authenticity," he explained.

UAE-based travelers, in particular, are showing strong interest in premium, luxury offerings. Mcneillei noted increased demand for beachfront villas, Club rooms, suites, and family-friendly accommodations. "Many residents are looking for a relaxing escape with luxury comforts, personalised service, and activities for all ages," Mcneilei said.

There's also an increase in early bookings and a need for flexible stay options. Mcneilei noted that guests are favoring nearby destinations like Ras Al Khaimah, which allow them to enjoy their holidays without the hassle of airport travel.

Miguel Melo, hotel manager at Rixos Bab Al Bahr, noted that the Eid offering will be an ultra-all-inclusive celebration from June 6 to 9, with rates starting from Dh1,300 for a minimum two-night stay.

“Residents are becoming more price conscious, looking for value-driven staycation packages,” Melo said.“It gives guests extra peace of mind knowing that they don't need to budget for food, beverage, and entertainment costs on top of their accommodation costs.”

He added that families are increasingly booking larger suites and villas than in previous years.“Extended families are seeking shared accommodations with kid-friendly amenities and all-inclusive packages,” he noted.

Melo also pointed out that UAE school exam schedules have had a noticeable impact on families' Eid travel plans in Ras Al Khaimah this year compared to last Eid.

With final exams scheduled between June 10 and 19, many families postpone their vacations until after the exam period. In response, many hotels are introducing exam-friendly deals, offering flexible cancellation policies and the option for last-minute bookings. Melo concluded,“This gives families the confidence to plan a short break without the pressure of fixed dates during a busy academic period.”