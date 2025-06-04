Conexon Celebrates 40 Electric Cooperatives With 100 Club Recognition For Commitment To High-Speed Internet Access For All Members

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The inductees were honored at Co-ops Connect 2025, Conexon's annual broadband workshop, during the program's first-ever recognition ceremony in May. The 100 Club debuted in 2024 with 25 inductees to spotlight the transformational work being done by electric cooperatives to deliver high-speed internet to even the most remote and underserved rural communities.

"Our electric co-op partners don't just build networks-they build futures," Conexon Founding Partner Randy Klindt said. "By committing to ensuring broadband access to 100 percent of their membership, they've opened the door to education, healthcare and economic opportunities in places where those possibilities once seemed out of reach. That's what makes this moment worth celebrating."

Conexon supports co-ops with design, construction and operations of fiber networks that span their electric service territories. In addition, Conexon Connect, the company's ISP arm, serves as the internet provider for some partners. These collective fiber broadband projects represent years of strategic planning, community engagement and infrastructure investment, and the co-ops who achieve 100 Club status have demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to delivering affordable, reliable internet.

The awards ceremony at the Co-ops Connect 2025 workshop marked another milestone in Conexon's mission to bridge the digital divide in partnership with rural electric cooperatives and communities. Since the launch of the Conexon 100 Club one year ago, 40 electric co-ops across 10 states have now been inducted for fiber projects completed through Q2 2025. Their respective FTTH project completions may date back as far as 2017.

Going forward, Conexon will recognize newly eligible co-ops on an annual basis as it highlights the continued progress of electric cooperatives leading the way in rural broadband delivery.

Conexon is an industry-leading broadband network design, construction and operations firm working with electric cooperatives, communities and other entities to deploy fiber to the home across rural America. Since its inception a decade ago, Conexon has collaborated with electric cooperatives across 80 markets to launch and deploy fiber-to-the-home networks in their territories. The company's internet service provider, Connect, today delivers multi-gigabit speed internet across many of those markets. Through Conexon's work with its partners, nearly 3 million rural Americans now have access to fiber to the home, with more than 1.1 million connected. The company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber and builds more than 50,000 miles annually. With more than $2 billion in federal, state, and local grants and subsidies funding for FTTH projects, Conexon and its partners have collectively secured more federal broadband funding for fiber construction than any other group in the country.

