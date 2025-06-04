MCIT Holds 2Nd Executive Roundtable To Adopt Copilot In Government Entities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: As part of its commitment to enhancing government efficiency and adopting advanced AI tools, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) held the second executive roundtable for the Copilot Adoption Program, with participation from leadership representatives across government entities.

The roundtable served as a platform to review the progress achieved since the program's launch in February, evaluate key outcomes, and explore pathways to expand and deepen Copilot's implementation in the coming phase.

The meeting featured a comprehensive overview of achievements in the first phase, including the successful delivery of over 174 specialized training sessions for representatives across government entities, with 56 additional sessions scheduled through June.

The discussions also addressed upcoming priorities, such as achieving full license activation, activating the AI Council to oversee institutional adoption, and launching internal Copilot Champions programs to support training, engagement, and expansion efforts across government organizations.

Program indicators revealed steady progress, with 67% of licenses activated and strong satisfaction scores from participating employees, 90% for content quality and 95% for training delivery.

These results reflect broad engagement from the participating entities and a growing culture of digital enablement in the public sector.

This upward trend is expected to continue as the program moves into its next stage, with more advanced workshops and expanded technical support planned in the months ahead.

At the conclusion of the meeting, MCIT honored Sidra Medicine, Ashghal, and the ministry's internal teams in recognition of their tangible efforts to drive institutional adoption and optimize the tool's impact on productivity.

The Copilot Adoption Program, launched in February, represents one of the key pillars of the Qatar Digital Agenda 2030. It serves as a practical model of MCIT's strategic direction to leverage advanced technologies in modernizing government operations and equipping employees with cutting-edge digital tools.

The program also reflects the ministry's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation within public institutions and expanding the use of artificial intelligence across sectors, contributing to greater operational efficiency and added value in the delivery of public services.

