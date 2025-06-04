JAGGAER Accelerates Its Agentic AI Vision With Appointment Of First Chief Digital & AI Officer

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) JAGGAER, a global leader in source-to-pay and supplier collaboration, is delighted to announce the appointment of Gopinath "GP" Polavarapu to Chief Digital and AI Officer (CDAO). GP will now only guide but accelerate AI strategy delivering JAGGAER's objective to embed intelligence for a hyper-automated, conversational, and collaborative platform that enhances human decision-making and accelerates business outcomes.

Gopinath Polavarapu - CDAO at JAGGAER

In the new role as CDAO, GP will contribute to JAGGAER's end-to-end AI roadmap, encompassing Agentic AI for Jaggaer One Platform and internal employee productivity while building AI capacity with talent acquisition, an AI Center of Excellence, and a hub for AI thought leadership. GP brings with him a wealth of experience in enterprise AI solutions, most recently as the Chief Solutions Officer at Kore, and will collaborate with the Chief Product Officer, Jon Lawrence, and Chief Strategic Officer, Pascal d'Arc, to lead the JAGGAER AI transformation initiative.

With a passion for technology and innovation, GP also enjoys mentoring emerging AI talent and has a deep commitment to driving transformative business change through the power of artificial intelligence.

"I'm honored to join JAGGAER's exceptional team as Chief Digital and AI Officer," said Gopinath Polavarapu, Chief Digital and AI Officer at JAGGAER. "By embedding fine-tuned LLMs, AI Agents and Agentic workflows into the JAGGAER One platform, we will automate spend analysis, contract intelligence, and invoice processing, transforming data into real-time autonomous actions and process automation for spend management. I look forward to working with JAGGAER, our leadership team, and our customers to reinforce JAGGAER's position as the premier vertical AI spend management provider, delivering unmatched efficiency, compliance, and cost savings."

"While JAGGAER has been leading with AI offerings in the procurement market for years, the addition of GP as our Chief Digital & AI Officer will foster even faster innovation through generational technological transformation. Each member of JAGGAER's leadership team was selected for their unique background and talent to contribute to customer success, and GP is no exception in this regard. The last five years will certainly not be the same as the next five years, and we welcome fresh perspectives to steward us through our next phase of growth with Agentic AI," said Yancey Spruill, Interim JAGGAER CEO and Operating Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners.

