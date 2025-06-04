RCB-KSCA Express Deep Regret As Stampede Mars Victory Celebrations For IPL Triumph

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) What was meant to be a historic celebration turned into a heartbreaking tragedy as a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday claimed 11 lives and left 33 others injured. The incident occurred just hours after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, sparking a massive turnout of fans near the stadium.

RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) issued a joint statement on Wednesday night, expressing“deep concern and heartfelt condolences” over the incident.“RCB-KSCA expresses deep concern and heartfelt condolences regarding the unfortunate incident that occurred during the celebration organised by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier today,” the statement read.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of life and the injuries sustained by individuals during this event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this incident. We sincerely regret this tragedy and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families during this extremely difficult time,” it added.

The stampede was reported outside Gate 2 of the stadium shortly after RCB players had reached the Vidhana Soudha to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Confusion reigned throughout the day regarding the parade plans, with Bengaluru traffic police initially denying permission due to safety concerns. However, thousands of RCB fans had already gathered near the stadium, awaiting the arrival of the team, leading to an uncontrollable surge.

The crowd management, or lack thereof, turned fatal as barriers were breached and panic spread. Police were overwhelmed, and emergency services scrambled to contain the chaos. The injured were rushed to Bowring and Vydehi Hospitals. Eyewitnesses described scenes of desperation, with people getting trampled and many unconscious by the time help arrived.

In an effort to offer some solace to the affected families, RCB and KSCA announced financial aid of ₹5 lakh to each of the families who lost their loved ones in the incident.

The state government has also announced Rs 10 lakh for the relatives of those who have lost their lives in the stampede.

“RCB-KSCA announces 5 lakh each to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We hope this gesture can offer some support and solace in their time of grief,” the joint statement said.

“We want to emphasise that this compensation is not intended to determine or replace the value of human life, but rather to serve as a gesture of support and solidarity during such challenging times. Thank you for your understanding and support,” it added.

Despite the tragedy, a short victory ceremony was held inside the stadium, which lasted about half an hour. Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli addressed the crowd briefly, thanking fans for their relentless support over the years.

The team then took a lap around the ground, celebrating a title that was 17 seasons in the making. RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

But the night that was meant to unify a city in celebration will now be remembered for a grave mismanagement that cost lives. Questions are already being raised over the preparedness of local authorities, and an investigation has been ordered to determine the lapses that led to the horrific stampede.

For now, the cricketing world and RCB fans across the globe mourn a bittersweet moment where glory and grief collide.