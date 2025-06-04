Latent AI And Inferq To Deliver Real-Time Edge AI Solutions, Enhancing Indian Defense Forces' Operational Precision

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Companies Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Deliver Advanced AI Model Compression and Deployment Solutions

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Latent AI, a leader in edge AI solutions tailored for national security and defense applications, and Inferigence Quotient Pvt (InferQ), an Indian defense tech innovator and solution provider, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on delivering advanced AI technologies to the Indian Defense Forces.This strategic partnership will deploy Latent AI's proven edge AI capabilities, including AI model compression and deployment technology, along with futuristic warfare AI that empower remote tactical edge devices and warheads with deeper AI without excessive burden of size-weight-power constraint. The collaboration aims to enhance operational capabilities at the tactical edge, enabling Indian Defense Forces to make real-time decisions and maintain mission effectiveness in remote and connectivity-limited environments. Latent AI's solutions will enable remote updates of AI models and targeting information, providing the agility that modern warfare demands.By leveraging Latent AI's advanced secured edge compression technology, the partnership will empower defense personnel to utilize optimized and secure AI models on edge devices like drones, sensors, and unmanned systems. This approach ensures faster and more efficient decision-making in the field as well as in command-and-control centres delivering the ability to autonomously or remotely operate equipment and weapons.Forge Innovation & Ventures played a pivotal role in facilitating this partnership by introducing Latent AI and InferQ, bringing together complementary technological capabilities to address complex defense challenges."This strategic alliance between Latent AI and InferQ represents exactly the kind of innovation that creates transformative defense technology," said Vish Sahasranamam, CEO of Forge Innovation & Ventures. "By connecting these complementary capabilities, we're enabling a new class of edge AI solutions that significantly enhance battlefield intelligence while meeting stringent security requirements. The partnership establishes a blueprint for effective technological collaboration that delivers measurable advantages to the defense ecosystem."Accelerating Battlefield Intelligence Through Advanced Edge AI ApplicationsThe partnership will enable the Indian Defense Force to integrate AI into military frameworks, with a focus on Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and automatic target recognition (ATR) use cases, mirroring the transformative work Latent AI has already undertaken with the U.S. military, including the U.S. Air Force and Navy. Specific applications include object detection and tracking, threat reconnaissance, and autonomous operations designed to enhance overall situational awareness. These initiatives build on Latent AI's proven expertise in delivering robust MLOps, significantly improving military readiness and adaptability for U.S. defense agencies. Latent AI's solutions combine an ML development pipeline with optimization and security within a single framework, a methodology successfully deployed in U.S. defense operations and now poised to strengthen India's defense capabilities."By deploying AI at the edge, we aim to give our allies the ability to process critical data in real time, even in remote or disconnected environments," said Jags, CEO of Latent AI. "This partnership will enable faster detection, tracking, and response to threats, ultimately enhancing the safety and effectiveness of operations."Delivering Mission-Critical AI for Contested EnvironmentsInferQ, acting as a value-added reseller, will provide technology-led services to Indian defense agencies, mirroring the model Latent AI has successfully implemented with the U.S. Department of Defense. Latent AI's edge compression and security technology addresses key challenges faced by the Indian Defense Forces, such as limited bandwidth and intermittent connectivity in remote regions. By compressing AI models without sacrificing accuracy, Latent AI ensures that these models can run efficiently on resource-constrained edge devices, enabling real-time decision-making without reliance on connectivity with the organisational cloud/server."Through this partnership with Latent AI, InferQ is poised to redefine the future of defense operations in India by delivering cutting-edge AI solutions at the tactical edge," said Dr. Neeta Trivedi, CEO of InferQ. "By harnessing Latent AI's unparalleled model compression technology together with InferQ's expertise and experience in defence and AI technologies, we will empower the Indian Defense Forces with real-time, actionable intelligence in even the most challenging environments, strengthening national security and operational resilience."Advancing India's Position in Global Defense TechnologyLooking ahead, Latent AI and InferQ plan to expand their collaboration, using edge AI solutions to enhance India's defense capabilities while supporting the nation's ambition to become a notable player in artificial intelligence. This partnership offers India a meaningful opportunity to demonstrate its growing technological capabilities and innovation in AI globally. With its talented workforce and expanding tech ecosystem, India is well-placed to develop practical solutions that meet its unique demands-such as improving healthcare access in remote areas, optimizing agriculture through precision techniques, and strengthening critical infrastructure. Latent AI and InferQ are committed to exploring these broader applications, helping to create a more connected and intelligent future that reflects India's capabilities and aspirations within the global tech landscape.About Latent AILatent AI delivers edge AI solutions that enable rapid deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities on any device. Founded in 2018, the company's developer platform helps government and commercial organizations implement efficient, secure AI solutions at the edge. Latent AI's tools enable developers to build and update secure, adaptive models for field or laboratory use, serving defense and commercial customers. For more information, visit latentai.About Infer QInferigence Quotient (InferQ) is a leading deep technology startup recognized with prestigious grants from the Ministry of Defence and the Government of Karnataka. With extensive expertise in systems management, development lifecycle processes, and product and project management, InferQ's team comprises highly skilled engineers specializing in cutting-edge technologies such as advanced navigation, ISR, image and signal processing, computer vision, artificial intelligence, and robotic navigation. The company also excels in high-performance computing, cloud computing, IoT, and both edge and on-premises deployment, delivering innovative solutions tailored to complex challenges.About Forge Innovation & VenturesForge Innovation & Ventures is a pioneering enterprise dedicated to building and operating a national-scale Open Innovation Value Network, with a mission to catalyze talent, technology, and ventures that drive India's innovation economy in the Industrial Intelligence Age.

