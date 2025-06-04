Zimbabwe moves to streamline gender data reporting

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, June 4, 2025/APO Group/ --

Zimbabwe is overhauling how it tracks gender equality, following national consensus on a unified monitoring and reporting framework to fix fragmented systems, outdated data, inconsistent and unharmonized indicators for gender equality and women's empowerment.

More than 60 participants gathered in Harare from 27 to 28 May 2025 to validate the Gender Monitoring and Reporting Framework (GMRF). Hosted by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development with support from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) with support from the African Development Bank, the workshop brought together government Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), civil society, UN partners and independent commissions.

“ECA remains committed to supporting Zimbabwe as it builds a stronger framework to monitor gender equality, integrate gender into development planning, and fulfill regional and international commitments,” said Gonzaque Rosalie, Economic Affairs Officer at the ECA.

Zimbabwe's gender data challenges have long hindered policy evaluation and accountability. On some gender indicators, officials rely on outdated or incomplete statistics. Key metrics like women's landownership or unpaid care work are often missing.

“We were scrambling to meet deadlines,” said Egnes Nhengo, Director of Gender at the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.“Sometimes ministries send data only days before a report is due. Other times, they don't know what indicators to track.”

The new framework consolidates obligations under CEDAW, the Beijing Platform for Action, the Maputo Protocol, the Sustainable Development Goals and other human rights instruments into a single, standardized system.

With ECA's technical guidance under its Capacity Building for Gender Statistics and Monitoring Systems (CB GenSMS) Project, Zimbabwe adapted the Minimum Set of Gender Indicators for Africa (MSGIA) to its national context, merging multiple reporting demands into one coherent system.

It focuses on six domains: economic resources, health, education, human rights, public decision making and environment, with 146 context-specific indicators.

“Rather than chase ten different reporting templates, we want everyone to speak the same language,” said Edna Akullq, an ECA Economic Affairs Officer.“MWACSMED will coordinate data collection, while ZIMSTAT will help establish baselines and targets.”

Speaking at the opening, Chief Director Lillian Matsika-Takaendesa of the Ministry of Women Affairs described the framework as essential to building inclusive policies and fulfilling Zimbabwe's gender commitments.“Quality gender statistics are not merely tools for analysis; they are vital for illuminating the realities faced by women and girls in our communities,” she said.“When we do not have accurate data, we cannot effectively address the unique challenges they face.”

The workshop also reviewed lessons from the process of preparing the Beijing plus 30 national report. Piason Mlambo, National Consultant, noted that while the last review was consultative and participatory, it was a bit rushed.“Some figures were five years old or lacked sex disaggregation. That makes the data less useful,” he said.

To address these gaps, participants proposed expanding the existing gender-based violence information system into a broader Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Management Information System (GEWE MIS) with unique ID codes.

They also called for training, clear guidelines on gender statistics, and focal points in each ministry. Budget constraints were flagged as a major hurdle. MWACSMED receives less than one percent of the national budget, prompting calls for dedicated funding and support from development partners.

A multi-stakeholder steering committee, led by MWACSMED with representation from ZIMSTAT, the Gender Commission, civil society and the UN, will guide implementation and monitor progress.

Participants examined how to align the GMRF with Zimbabwe's forthcoming National Development Strategy II (NDS II). Mr Mlambo stressed that gender equality and women's empowerment must be mainstreamed into the already identified 10 national priorities, complete with clear indicators, baselines and measurable targets in the NDS II results framework. Participants agreed that the framework will be instrumental in informing the second national development plan results framework.

ZIMSTAT will refine baselines by August 2025. MWACSMED aims to finalize the framework by end of June and publish Zimbabwe's first Annual Gender Statistical Report in early 2026. ECA and UN Women will provide continued technical support.

“We have had too many Band Aid solutions. We need a structure that endures beyond a single reporting cycle,” said Ms Nhengo.“Some districts still underreport due to stigma; others lack basic tools. But at least now we have a map to guide us.”

Participants left with a shared commitment: one system, one set of indicators, and renewed resolve to ensure that women and girls in Zimbabwe are counted, seen and served.

