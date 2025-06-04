The Aspen Group Breaks Down Barriers To Care By Introducing Smile Bridge SM In Partnership With The National Foundation For Ectodermal Dysplasias

Doctors from Aspen Dental and ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers join forces to provide transformative dental care solutions, free of charge, for patients impacted by ectodermal dysplasias.

CHICAGO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aspen Group (TAG), a leader in revolutionizing access to healthcare, is proud to announce a new partnership between the two dental brands it supports, Aspen Dental and ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers , and the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias (NFED). Together, they are launching Smile Bridge by The Aspen Group SM, a groundbreaking program designed to connect patients with ectodermal dysplasia to the dental care they need, at no cost. This program will provide a lifetime of confident, healthy smiles for individuals impacted by this condition.

Turning Inspiration into Impact

Smile Bridge was inspired by the work of Aspen Dental practice owner Dr. Whitney Deitz and lab technician Julie Bostwick, who created a set of dentures for Weston, a young patient with ectodermal dysplasia. Weston went on to earn a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the youngest person to receive dentures. Ectodermal dysplasias are a group of inherited disorders that can cause defects in the hair, nails, sweat glands, and teeth. The manifestations of the condition vary but may include missing or underdeveloped teeth, malformed teeth, delayed tooth eruption, and more.

"I wasn't deeply familiar with ectodermal dysplasias until I met Weston. His mother and I are good friends as well as neighbors, and our children are the same age. I quickly learned that the incidence of ectodermal dysplasias in the U.S. is about one in one thousand live births," reflected Dr. Deitz. "I promised Weston's mom that he would never go to school without a set of teeth. Watching Weston thrive has been incredible, and as a result, Aspen Dental and ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers are proud to launch this program in partnership with the NFED to help even more children and adults affected by ectodermal dysplasias."

Expanding Access through Community

Due to the diverse nature of ectodermal dysplasia, many patients face complex and costly dental treatment needs throughout their lives. Smile Bridge, in collaboration with the NFED, will match patients between the ages of two and twenty-two with Aspen Dental or ClearChoice clinicians, based on geographic location, to offer comprehensive care free of charge.

"We've been working on this program for some time, and it's incredibly rewarding to see it come to life," said Dr. Sundeep Rawal, Vice President of Implant Support Services at Aspen Dental. "Aspen Dental clinicians will bring patients from early childhood into early adulthood with dentures, ongoing maintenance and early implant placement. ClearChoice clinicians will deliver full arch solutions as patients reach adulthood – all at no cost."

"We are thrilled to be a partner in this ground-breaking opportunity to provide vital dental care to members of our community," said Mary Fete, Executive Director of the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias. "The cost of these critical services to their well-being is overwhelming. Thanks to Smile Bridge, we are making a monumental difference."

Both TAG and the NFED are committed to expanding access to high-quality dental care for individuals with ectodermal dysplasias. To learn more about the referral process, please visit .

ABOUT TAG – THE ASPEN GROUP

The Aspen Group (TAG) was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG supports independent healthcare practices operating more than 1,400 locations in 46 states through five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM and Lovet Pet Health Care (formerly AZPetVet). Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than nine million patients each year. For more information, visit teamtag , and follow us on LinkedIn .

About the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias (NFED)

The National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias (NFED) is the leading support and advocacy group for individuals and families affected by ectodermal dysplasias. Since 1981, we've helped connect and empower those living with these rare conditions through education, support, and research. We are the only nonprofit in the U.S. focused on all 50 known and unknown types of ectodermal dysplasias and the trusted resource for individuals, families, and partners around the world. For more information visit nfed and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

