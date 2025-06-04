Derivita And Texas Instruments Partner To Advance High-Quality Math In The Thinking Classroom Through Seamless Integration

New integration connects Derivita's all-in-one math support, assessment, and analytics platform with the TI-NspireTM CX II graphing calculator-enhancing engagement, minimizing distractions, and powering real-time, high-quality math instruction at scale.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Derivita, the only all-in-one math platform for grades 6 through Calculus III-today announced a new partnership with Texas Instruments (TI). This collaboration aims to transform math classrooms into dynamic, thinking environments driven by real-time insight and high-quality student engagement.

This partnership allows teachers to engage students in real-time collaboration using TI's trusted TI-NspireTM CX II graphing calculator-now integrated with Derivita's SpotCheck feature. Together, they enable anonymous participation, peer-to-peer collaboration, and instant insights-empowering teachers to target learning needs through seamless, noninvasive formative assessment.

Together, Derivita and TI champion the belief that math instruction can build a vibrant classroom culture. By combining trusted technology with modern teaching practices, the partnership equips teachers to foster collaboration, encourage active learning, and maintain rigorous academic standards.

"Texas Instruments is one of the most trusted names in math education, so we're incredibly proud that they rigorously reviewed our platform and chose Derivita as their partner," said Devlin Daley, co-founder and CEO of Derivita. "Together, we're focused on using technology to strengthen teacher-student connection-creating space for deeper learning, better insight, and more impactful instruction."

Focused, Engaged, and Distraction-Free

TI handheld graphing calculators have long been valued for keeping students engaged and minimizing digital distractions-providing a math-focused experience without the noise of general-purpose devices. With SpotCheck integration, those same calculators now become tools for real-time, whole-class participation.

Using Derivita SpotCheck, teachers can project a problem on a smartboard while students solve it on their TI-NspireTM CX II graphing calculators and submit responses instantly. Teachers can then display anonymous student work to guide class discussion-surfacing different solution paths, encouraging discourse, and reducing the fear of embarrassment. This expands the calculator's role from individual work to live classroom collaboration-supporting a Thinking Classroom culture where all students can participate meaningfully.

Rigorous Instruction Meets Classroom Culture

In classrooms where students work individually on handheld calculators, it can be difficult for teachers to gauge individual progress without interrupting learning. SpotCheck flips that challenge-turning calculators into live engagement and collaboration tools that deepen discourse and surface misconceptions early.

"Teachers seek tools that drive deep thinking, foster real-time feedback and maintain instructional rigor," said Joanie Funderburk, director, strategic alliances at Texas Instruments Education Technology. "This integration with Derivita offers a seamless way for teachers to activate the full potential of their classroom-keeping students engaged, focused and thinking critically."

A Unique Partnership, a Shared Purpose

TI carefully selects partnerships, ensuring that each collaboration reflects our shared dedication to driving meaningful, lasting impact in math education.

"Our collaboration with Derivita reflects a shared belief: that math proficiency is foundational for college and career readiness, and that technology, when used intentionally, can give every student equitable access to high-quality instruction," said Peter Balyta, PhD, president of Texas Instruments Education Technology. "Together, we're helping schools create more connected, engaged and impactful learning environments."

Investor Confidence in the Vision

Derivita is backed by Reach Capital and Owl Ventures , two of the most prominent investors in K–12 education technology. Their continued support underscores confidence in Derivita's role as a leading innovator in math instruction-and its potential to shape the future of learning at scale.

About Derivita

Derivita's mission is to enable every student equitable access to a high-quality math education through a teacher-driven, student-centered, technology-powered solution. Built on a proprietary math engine, Derivita generates dynamic questions that reduce teacher workload with smart automation, engage students with targeted feedback, and deliver data with every interaction. The platform streamlines instruction-from independent practice, whole-class engagement, and PLC collaboration to school- and district-wide assessment and analytics. In districts where the LMS is central to instruction and math is a priority, no solution is easier to use, simpler to support, or more capable of improving math outcomes at scale than Derivita. Period. Learn more or contact us at .

About Texas Instruments

For more than 30 years, TI Education Technology , a business of Texas Instruments , has been an active member of classrooms around the world, empowering teachers and inspiring students to succeed in mathematics. Through our calculators, coaching and classroom resources, TI Education Technology is transforming the way teachers teach and students learn STEM subjects. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" t .

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN ) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, enterprise systems and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI , contact us at [email protected] , or visit our news center.

SOURCE Derivita

