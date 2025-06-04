Caplinked Highlights EZ Q&A Tool To Accelerate Due-Diligence Question Routing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CapLinked's EZ QA tool, built into its VDR, automates the flow of buyer questions, assigns them to the right subject-matter experts, & tracks every answer.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CapLinked , the secure virtual data-room provider trusted by private-equity firms, venture investors, and corporate development teams, today spotlighted its EZ Q&A capability-an in-platform workflow that streamlines how buyers submit questions and how sellers route answers during high-stakes transactions.“The Q&A period often stalls otherwise-ready deals,” said Greg Brinson, CapLinked's CEO and co-founder.“EZ Q&A removes that bottleneck by automating assignments, preserving a full audit trail, and keeping sensitive exchanges inside the VDR instead of scattered across email threads.”How EZ Q&A speeds the deal clockAutomated Question Assignments – Administrators direct each incoming question to the right subject-matter expert with a single click.Permission-Aware Collaboration – Members only see Q&A threads allowed by their group's permissions, keeping privileged information compartmentalized.Real-Time Alerts & Dashboards – Both askers and answerers receive instant notifications and status updates, avoiding lag.FAQ Publishing – Frequently asked questions can be promoted to a public FAQ section so future buyers find answers without extra emails.Exportable Audit Trail – A complete log of every question, response, and timestamp is exportable for compliance or post-merger review.By housing every inquiry inside the same encrypted VDR that stores deal documents, EZ Q&A helps sell-side teams keep negotiations on schedule while retaining full control over sensitive information.AvailabilityEZ Q&A is included in all CapLinked Enterprise plans and can be activated in new or existing workspaces within minutes. To learn more-or to schedule a demo-visit caplinked/ez-qa/ .About CapLinkedFounded in 2010, CapLinked provides secure virtual data rooms and information-control software for mergers & acquisitions, fundraising, asset sales, and other complex projects. The platform combines enterprise-grade security, intuitive workflows, and concierge-level onboarding to help clients worldwide protect and exchange critical documents with confidence.

