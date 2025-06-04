403
White House Pressures Trade Partners to Present Top Offers by Wednesday
(MENAFN) The U.S. administration has intensified pressure on its trading partners, urging them to present their strongest proposals by Wednesday, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that letters sent from the United States Trade Representative serve "just to give them a friendly reminder that the deadline is coming up."
Leavitt further noted that officials from the Trump administration remain engaged in ongoing discussions with trade partners aiming to finalize agreements during the current 90-day negotiation pause.
Reports from local media indicate these letters request trading partners to submit their best offers by Wednesday, covering key areas such as tariff and quota arrangements on U.S.
industrial and agricultural goods, along with strategies to address any non-tariff barriers.
This 90-day negotiation period, spanning April 9 to July 8, was introduced following market instability that prompted the White House to temporarily suspend the "Liberation Day" tariffs initially enforced on April 2.
The White House has not revealed which countries or economies have received these letters.
