Israel Heads to Early Elections Amid Political Crisis
(MENAFN) Threats from ultra-Orthodox parties to destabilize Premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government over the military conscription of Haredi Jews are steering Israel toward premature elections.
The growing tensions surrounding this issue have heightened political uncertainty across the country.
Israeli media report that Haredi rabbis have instructed their affiliated religious parties to pull out of Netanyahu’s coalition, citing a deadlock in advancing legislation that would exempt Haredi Jews from compulsory military service.
This move signals a significant challenge to the current government’s stability.
According to a newspaper, one rabbi explicitly directed a Haredi party to “support” a bill proposed by the Israeli opposition aimed at dissolving the Knesset (parliament).
This direct intervention underscores the influential role religious leaders play in political maneuvering.
An Israeli public broadcaster described the dispute over the conscription law as a “real test” for the continuation of Netanyahu’s administration.
The broadcaster further noted that the rabbis’ choices "may shape the features of the next political stage,” highlighting the potential impact on Israel’s political landscape.
On Tuesday, representatives from ultra-Orthodox parties met with Yuli Edelstein, the Knesset’s Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Defense Committee from Netanyahu’s Likud Party, to deliberate over the exemption issue for Haredi Jews.
Despite a reportedly “good spirit” during the discussions, the broadcaster emphasized that significant differences on the draft legislation persist.
The broadcaster also reported that the risk of the government’s collapse is “closer than ever,” quoting anonymous sources from the Degel HaTorah Party who described the previous night as “decisive.”
The ongoing impasse signals a critical moment for the future of Netanyahu’s coalition.
