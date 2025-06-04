Concerned About Whatsapp Privacy? New Logout Feature Is Coming Soon

Worried about WhatsApp privacy? Afraid someone might see your messages when you hand over your phone? Don't worry! Just like Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp is getting a logout option. Here are the details...

Currently, 98% of smartphone users use WhatsApp. Personal photos and videos are shared on WhatsApp. After its update, many people also use it for office work. That's why Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, frequently introduces new features for user convenience. News of a new“logout” feature for WhatsApp is going viral.

Users can log out of social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. But until now, WhatsApp didn't have that option. If message notifications bother you, you had to temporarily turn off mobile data or Wi-Fi, or permanently disable notifications. But now, like other platforms, you'll be able to log out of WhatsApp. No more notifications! Everything reappears when you log back in.

Meta is ready to bring a logout feature to WhatsApp. This lets you temporarily log out without deactivating the app on your device. This is helpful for those who use WhatsApp on multiple phones. If you need to give your phone to someone, just log out of WhatsApp so they can't see your messages.

The logout feature is essential to prevent others from seeing your personal messages when you lend your phone. Like other social media platforms, this feature is coming to WhatsApp to protect user privacy. You can also see which devices you're logged into.

This feature is currently in beta testing. It's expected to be available to regular users in mid-to-late 2025. WhatsApp hasn't announced an official release date yet. This feature will give WhatsApp users full control over their usage, similar to other social media apps.