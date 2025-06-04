Raven Maps & Images Releases New Map Art Series, Peakscapes

Raven Maps Peakscapes Mount Everest Nepal

With the addition of the new Peakscapes series, Raven Maps & Images has pioneered how people view elevation data.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Raven Maps & Images , an East View Map Link (EVML) brand, strives to provide cutting-edge and innovative maps. With the addition of the new Peakscapes series, Raven Maps & Images has pioneered how people view elevation data. Peakscapes provide a minimalist“Raven's-eye view” of your favorite mountain views, with five color options to suit your desired palette and mood.Raven Maps & Images is dedicated to preserving its world-class products, artistic feel, and elite-level cartography, all while exploring new frontiers to push creative boundaries. The new Peakscapes series steps away from traditional maps by providing a landscape perspective of various mountain ranges and utilizing aesthetic colors to give viewers a sense of depth. Named peaks and elevation labels showcase the identity of each range. These simplified maps accurately mimic mountain views and are a perfect memento for past or future adventures.“Peakscapes were born out of a love for mountain landscapes and that innate desire to know the names and elevations of all the summits in view when you come across a dazzling alpine panorama in your travels,” said Chaney Swiney, an East View cartographer and visionary behind Peakscapes.“These prints focus solely on the mountains, simplifying a landscape down to the bare bones of its topography and showcasing iconic skylines of summits from around the world. Peakscapes are a love letter to the mountains, celebrating the grandeur of these stunning ranges.”The Peakscapes series marks the first addition to the Raven Maps & Images catalog since being acquired by EVML in 2024. Currently the series consists of 31 maps, covering such mountain peaks as Mount Everest, Matterhorn, Mount Fuji, and Mount Rainier. To learn more about all East View brands and services, visit our East View Companies page at .

