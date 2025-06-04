PERIGON WEALTH MANAGEMENT WELCOMES JEREMY KOVACS TO ENHANCE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PRESENCE

Former Merrill and BNY Mellon Private Wealth and Portfolio Manager Joins Perigon, Expanding the Firm's Business Transition Support Offerings

Kovacs Managed Over $300 Million in Total Client Assets

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management, LLC ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately $8.7 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 20241, announced the appointment of Jeremy Kovacs as a Managing Director, Wealth Advisor. He manages over $300 million in total client assets and will help expand Perigon's footprint in Orange County, California.

Over his 20-year career, Kovacs has served high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients through sales of their businesses and significant liquidity events. He specializes in middle-market support and has built a multi-generational practice focused on wealth utilization and long-term planning.

"Jeremy's history of success within the middle market business community enhances our ability to serve this critical segment of the American economy," said Arthur Ambarik, Perigon's CEO. "As we continue to navigate a period of financial and economic uncertainty, Jeremy's relationships with leaders in this space and his proven ability to serve the complex needs of business owners and their families will proved to be an incredible asset for Perigon."

A founding partner at Brunwin, Sierznat & Kovacs at Merrill Lynch Private Wealth, Kovacs served as the managing director and private wealth manager. Prior to his time at Merrill, he held leadership positions with BNY Mellon Wealth Management. He began his career as an investment manager with Wells Fargo. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Kovacs said, "As I considered how to best serve my clients and help them address the dynamic business environment, I knew working with an independent RIA was likely the right choice. However, I needed a firm that prioritized technology investment, operational capacity and a leadership team as dedicated to the success of my clients as I am, and I found that in Perigon. This team and platform can compete with anyone in the industry."

Perigon is an advisor-led firm that has added teams and offices across six major markets since December 2021. In January, the firm welcomed Constellation Wealth Capital as a strategic investor. Perigon was named one of Financial Advisor Magazine's Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs and included on the 2024 Forbes Top RIA list.2

About Perigon Wealth Management

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management is an independent RIA firm that strives to provide clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With approximately $8.2 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2024, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence.

Custody, clearing and certain brokerage services are offered by GSCS, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Additional brokerage services offered by GSAS are provided by GS&Co., which is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, and member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Research GSCS and GS&Co. at FINRA's BrokerCheck . Neither this material nor any of its contents shall constitute an offer, solicitation, or advice to buy or sell securities.

1 Perigon provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally; Perigon will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states in which it conducts business. For more information, please visit or the Security and Exchange Commission's ("SEC's") website at and search with Perigon's CRD# 131037.

2 Learn more about Financial Advisor Magazine's Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs at and Forbes" Top RIA ranking methodology at #:~:text=The%20Forbes%20ranking%20of%20America's,diligence%20interviews%2C%20and%20quantitative%20data .

