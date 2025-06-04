The Connected Health Collaborative Community Releases Resources To Advance Hospital-At-Home Programs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HaH is a proven safe, effective, and scalable model that enhances patient outcomes, increases healthcare system efficiency, lowers costs, and expands access to acute care outside traditional hospital settings. For patients, receiving hospital-level care at home leads to faster recovery, fewer complications, and greater comfort. For hospitals, HaH programs free up hospital beds, easing pressure on the healthcare system. Despite these benefits, uncertainty surrounding policy and payment structures threatens the long-term viability of HaH programs.

"At a time when government funding for healthcare is being reduced, hospital-at-home programs offer a lifeline to maintain access to essential services," said Benjamin Vandendriessche, Chief Delivery Officer, DiMe. "By delivering high-quality care in the home at a fraction of the cost of traditional hospital stays, these programs help health systems preserve critical services. Hospital-at-home is not just a cost-saving measure, it's a sustainable model that protects patient care, supports frontline staff, and ensures communities continue to receive the care they need, even in a time of economic and policy uncertainty."

To address this uncertainty and to support patients and our healthcare system, we're equipping stakeholders with actionable, free tools to transition HaH from a temporary policy initiative to a permanent, sustainable model of care:



Patient Journey Map: Guides users through the entire patient experience in HaH, offering insights into clinical services, workflows, and technologies.

Technical & Operational Considerations: Provides resources and insights for managing the infrastructure to scale HaH programs efficiently, securely, and sustainably.

Program Evaluation and Reimbursement Pathways: Helps users select key performance measures, demonstrate ROI, and explore sustainable reimbursement for HaH programs including value-based care models. Pillars of Successful Implementation: Identifies the five critical areas of successful HaH programs, supported by case studies to overcome implementation barriers.

"In a time of rapid change and uncertainty in healthcare, hospital-at-home programs offer a transformative way to deliver high-quality care where patients feel safest: in their home," said Dr. Sarah Schenck, Executive Director for ChristianaCare's Center for Virtual Health. "Having access to free, expert-developed resources is invaluable for designing scalable, compliant programs that improve patient outcomes, support workforce training, and ensure sustainable reimbursement. These tools will empower health systems to enhance the care experience for both patients and providers."

HaH is one piece of a broader movement to bring high-quality, connected care to patients, wherever they need it. According to a recent report by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and CTA, 89% of Americans aged 50 and older prioritize aging safely and independently at home. However, challenges like affordability, safety, and access to healthcare must be addressed. CHcc is bringing together industry leaders to build a smarter, connected ecosystem to help older adults age in their place of choice safely and independently.

About the Connected Health Collaborative Community: The Connected Health Collaborative Community (CHcc) is a collaborative community with the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. It is co-hosted by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) with UMass Chan Medical School's Program in Digital Medicine as the founding Impact Sponsor. We unite diverse stakeholders across the consumer electronics, medical devices, and government sectors to reimagine and address the fragmentation in connected health across the healthcare system. Our members use digitally enabled products, services, and interventions to tackle challenges in the connected health ecosystem, shifting from sick care to whole health care.

About the Digital Medicine Society: DiMe is a global non-profit and the professional home for all members of the digital medicine community. Together, we tackle the toughest digital medicine challenges, develop clinical-quality resources on a technology timeline, and deliver these actionable resources to the field via open-source channels and educational programs.

Media Contact: Carla English, [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Medicine Society (DiMe)