Bp To Unveil Advanced Renewable Energy Lab At Azerbaijan's State Oil University

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)bp will establish a renewable energy laboratory at Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU), Trend reports.

Major renovation work will be carried out to build a renewable energy laboratory with the grant funds allocated by the Representative Office of bp Exploration Limited in Azerbaijan.

In this regard, a purchase agreement for 580,000 manat ($341,180) has been signed between ASOIU and Greentech Solution LLC.