Bp To Unveil Advanced Renewable Energy Lab At Azerbaijan's State Oil University

2025-06-04 05:08:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. bp will establish a renewable energy laboratory at Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU), Trend reports.

Major renovation work will be carried out to build a renewable energy laboratory with the grant funds allocated by the Representative Office of bp Exploration Limited in Azerbaijan.

In this regard, a purchase agreement for 580,000 manat ($341,180) has been signed between ASOIU and Greentech Solution LLC.

