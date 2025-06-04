Bitget Announces Spot System Upgrade To Enhance Performance And Stability

MENAFN - B2Press)- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company has announced that it will conduct a scheduled system upgrade for its spot trading infrastructure on May 27, 2025. The upgrade aims to improve overall system performance, reliability, and user experience.

The maintenance will take place from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM (UTC+8), with a total expected duration of approximately 1.5 hours. Throughout this period, all spot trading services will remain online and accessible. However, users may experience brief disruptions or limited functionality in select services, including Convert, Crypto Loans borrowing and repayment, LTV ratio adjustments, asset transfers, withdrawals, and asset balance inquiries.

While the core spot trading function is expected to operate normally, users encountering issues are advised to retry after the maintenance window. The estimated timeframe for the upgrade may be subject to change without prior notice.

This initiative reflects Bitget's ongoing efforts to provide a more robust and seamless trading environment for its global user base.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022