Bitget Announces Spot System Upgrade To Enhance Performance And Stability
The maintenance will take place from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM (UTC+8), with a total expected duration of approximately 1.5 hours. Throughout this period, all spot trading services will remain online and accessible. However, users may experience brief disruptions or limited functionality in select services, including Convert, Crypto Loans borrowing and repayment, LTV ratio adjustments, asset transfers, withdrawals, and asset balance inquiries.
While the core spot trading function is expected to operate normally, users encountering issues are advised to retry after the maintenance window. The estimated timeframe for the upgrade may be subject to change without prior notice.
This initiative reflects Bitget's ongoing efforts to provide a more robust and seamless trading environment for its global user base.
Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment