Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit

DFINITY Founder and Chief Scientist, Dominic Williams, demonstrated Caffeine.ai 's expansive, onchain, app-building capabilities to more than 1,000 attendees at the World Computer Summit

Yesterday, DFINITY Foundation , the creator and major contributor to the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), has announced the opening of the hotly anticipated waitlist for alpha access to

Caffeine is set to revolutionize the integration of AI's natural language capabilities with the security of ICP's powerful smart canister contracts. It leverages a novel Internet Computer tech stack including the first programming language designed specifically for AI to use. Caffeine will enable anyone who can communicate in natural language – including 5 billion internet-connected smart phone owners – to build internet apps and services on the Internet Computer.

The landmark announcement by DFINITY Foundation's Founder and Chief Scientist, Dominic Williams, came at the close of a live and multifaceted demonstration of Caffeine's capabilities, with multiple app-project builds showcased at once. This took place on the main stage of DFINITY Foundation's second World Computer Summit (WCS) in Zurich. The packed out venue, which welcomed 1,000 attendees, saw a market-leading selection of international technologists, developers, policy makers, community members, builders, and pioneers in Zürich for a one-day event dedicated to the future of the open internet. The alpha version of Caffeine will move to public release with the transition to beta in one month.

As the event programming came to a close, at 6pm CEST, Williams unveiled a new paradigm he refers to as the“self-writing internet”. The captivated audience, which included live-stream social media viewership, got to see how authoring apps has become a chat conversation, which can be directed without technical skills, and how sophisticated apps can be quickly created on a network where they become tamperproof – immune to traditional cyberattacks – and so resilient that they are virtually unstoppable. They saw how these apps can be updated and evolved simply through a conversational dialog with AI.

Caffeine is the first platform leveraging self-writing internet technology, which makes it possible for AI to build and deploy solo – such that creating and updating apps becomes purely conversational. This contrasts with vibe coding, where craft developers, with some degree of technical skills, must work in partnership with AI.

Personal uses are expected to span, personal branding websites, portals that orchestrate weddings, and trackers for plants in the garden, to completely new genres of apps, such as hyperlocal social networks for family members.

Entrepreneurs will be able to create e-commerce websites, web3 sharing services, and customer engagement tools at 1% of the time and cost of traditional solutions.

Enterprises will also be able to quickly build functionality in areas such as CRM and ERP at a tiny fraction of the cost, and get to market orders of magnitude faster, while also benefiting from the sovereignty, resilience and security only decentralized networks can provide. The possibilities for governments, civil service administrators and institutions are also expected to span administrative tools, database management, outreach and community engagement programming, and more.

About DFINITY Foundation

was established in Zürich, Switzerland, in 2016. Since then, it has become the largest blockchain tech employer in Switzerland and the DACH Region, with talented people from local and international organizations, such as IBM Research, Google Research, Meta, etc. The DFINITY Foundation is the creator and major contributor to the Internet Computer, a third-generation blockchain that extends the functionality of the Internet from a network that connects devices globally to a computing platform that hosts systems and services directly on the blockchain.