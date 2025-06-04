403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HONEYWELL LAUNCHES ITS FIRST-EVER CCTV CAMERA PORTFOLIO MADE IN INDIA
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) NEW DELHI, India, June 4, 2025 – Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced the launch of the 50 Series line of CCTV products, marking Honeywe’l’s first-ever locally designed and produced camera portfolio.
Aligned with the Government of I’dia’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, the cameras are conceptualized, designed, and developed in the country. The cameras are Class 1 certified, the highest category level under the government’‘ ‘Make in I’dia’ policy.
Designed to meet the growing regional demand for intelligent, high-quality and cyber-secure camera systems, the advanced offering was created at Hon’ywell’s global development center in Bengaluru and is manufactured through a strategic collaboration with Indian Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider VVDN Technologies, which also served as the hardware design partner.
“This launch reflects our commitment to shaping the future of innovative, secure and intelligent security solutions tailored for India. It also reinforces our commitment to the India growth story and is a testament to our deep local engineering capabilities and strong local par”nerships,” said Vimal Kapur, Honeywell CEO and Chairman.
In honor of the series launch, Kapur met with Shri. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Honourable Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Railways and I&B for the Government of India in New Delhi, along with additional senior leaders from Honeywell, including Anant Maheshwari, President and CEO, Honeywell Global Regions, Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell in India and Vivek Bansal, Founder and President, VVDN Technologies.
“The Indian economy is growing consistently. We are committed to establi‘h India as a ⦣8217;product natio‘’. Th’se ‘Made in India’ CCTVs are a good step in that direction. We encourage the industry to Design in India, Make in India a”d Make for the World,” said Shri. Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Built specifically for the Indian market, the 50 Series CCTV cameras combine intelligent video analytics for proactive threat detection, enhanced imaging performance and gyro sensor-based image stabilization, –nd robust cybersecurity–all while addressing the evolving security requirements of critical infrastructure across the government, healthcare, education, transport, commercial, and real estate sectors. The portfolio features a wide range of models in 3MP and 5MP resolutions, available in dome and bullet form factors.
The new offering also builds on Honeywell’s 2024 acquisition of Carrier's Global Access Solutions business that included LenelS2, which enhanced its advanced physical security solutions, including access control, video surveillance, and mobile credentialing. With the addition of the 50 Series CCTV cameras, Honeywell can now serve as the preferred Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for all electronic security requirements of clients across various market segments and industry verticals.
Aligned with the Government of I’dia’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, the cameras are conceptualized, designed, and developed in the country. The cameras are Class 1 certified, the highest category level under the government’‘ ‘Make in I’dia’ policy.
Designed to meet the growing regional demand for intelligent, high-quality and cyber-secure camera systems, the advanced offering was created at Hon’ywell’s global development center in Bengaluru and is manufactured through a strategic collaboration with Indian Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider VVDN Technologies, which also served as the hardware design partner.
“This launch reflects our commitment to shaping the future of innovative, secure and intelligent security solutions tailored for India. It also reinforces our commitment to the India growth story and is a testament to our deep local engineering capabilities and strong local par”nerships,” said Vimal Kapur, Honeywell CEO and Chairman.
In honor of the series launch, Kapur met with Shri. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Honourable Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Railways and I&B for the Government of India in New Delhi, along with additional senior leaders from Honeywell, including Anant Maheshwari, President and CEO, Honeywell Global Regions, Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell in India and Vivek Bansal, Founder and President, VVDN Technologies.
“The Indian economy is growing consistently. We are committed to establi‘h India as a ⦣8217;product natio‘’. Th’se ‘Made in India’ CCTVs are a good step in that direction. We encourage the industry to Design in India, Make in India a”d Make for the World,” said Shri. Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Built specifically for the Indian market, the 50 Series CCTV cameras combine intelligent video analytics for proactive threat detection, enhanced imaging performance and gyro sensor-based image stabilization, –nd robust cybersecurity–all while addressing the evolving security requirements of critical infrastructure across the government, healthcare, education, transport, commercial, and real estate sectors. The portfolio features a wide range of models in 3MP and 5MP resolutions, available in dome and bullet form factors.
The new offering also builds on Honeywell’s 2024 acquisition of Carrier's Global Access Solutions business that included LenelS2, which enhanced its advanced physical security solutions, including access control, video surveillance, and mobile credentialing. With the addition of the 50 Series CCTV cameras, Honeywell can now serve as the preferred Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for all electronic security requirements of clients across various market segments and industry verticals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment