IPL 2025 Final RCB Vs PBKS Highlights: RCB, Virat Kohli Lift Title Ending 18-Year Wait


2025-06-04 02:31:42
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their 18-year wait and clinched their first-ever IPL title! In a thrilling IPL 2025 final at Ahmedabad, RCB, led by the legendary Virat Kohli, edged out Punjab Kings (PBKS) by just 6 runs. Catch all the drama, emotion, and unforgettable moments from the match, including Kohli's emotional celebration and key performances. Don't miss highlights as RCB fans rejoice worldwide!</p>

